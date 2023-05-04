Instead of staying open until midnight, as Roosky's Bar & Grill had done in the past, it now will close at 10 p.m.

That information was part of a statement Clifton Barrow Jr., the owner of the uptown restaurant, issued on Tuesday in response to shooting just after midnight Saturday morning in its parking lot. Clabrone Kent Jr., 37, was killed. Trequon Antonio Davis, 23, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place resulting in injury.

It was not the first incident of a shooting at Roosky's; on Dec. 9, officers responded to a fight in progress there with shots being fired. Brian Christoper Agnew was indicted Monday on charges of possession of firearm by violent convicted felon as a result of what happened on Dec. 9.

The statement described what happened when Kent was killed last weekend:

The last call was sounded at 11:30 p.,m., and customers were asked to close out their checks and leave.

At around 11:55, "a disagreement between two individuals with the potential to escalate to a physical altercation took place inside the building," Barrow wrote. Security staff "separated the two individuals immediately."

One was asked to stay inside while the other was escorted out; the one who went outside "initiated a separate confrontation in the parking lot with another guest who was also leaving Roosky's. This confrontation quickly escalated to a physical altercation.

"The individual obtained a firearm from an outside source. He fired one time at the guest he initiated this separate confrontation with and then fled the scene."

The Martinsville Police Department and EMS arrived quickly, but "the guest who was fired upon succumbed to his injuries and regrettably passed away while enroute to the hospital."

The man who died "was a frequent guest at Roosky's and was loved by all and will be missed dearly," Barrow wrote.

In addition to closing two hours earlier now, Roosky's also will add additional lighting in the parking lot and install surveillance cameras, the statement says.

"Roosky's has a proactive security team who wands (metal detectors) patrons coming into the door for weapons on their person as well as checking bags and purses after 8 p.m. on busy nights," the statement reads. "There were no weapons inside the building at any point during this situation.

"Security team members at Roosky's are trained to separate the parties and give time for individuals involved in any altercation to leave the property separately to prevent further confrontation outside in the parking lot," the statement says.