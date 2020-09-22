SCHOOL BRIEFS: Eastman donates laptops to PHCC

Eastman Chemical has donated 33 laptops to Patrick Henry Community College to help students in need. These laptops are a reuse of equipment the company had phased out and replaced with newer models.
"These are challenging times for students at all levels of education. Having the right technology is critical to navigating the virtual learning of today and developing the skills to succeed in any field in the future," Steve DuVal, site manager for Eastman's Henry County manufacturing operations, said in a release announcing the donations.
PHCC has been loaning laptops to students for many years, but the need this year was unparalleled because so many classes are online –or at last partly online. Many students do not own computers, and many publicly accessible computers may not be available now. PHCC loaned out 27 laptops on the first day of the fall 2020 semester, the release said, and by the end of the second week, that number had more than doubled. The school had only five laptops remaining to loan.
Electric scholarships open
Electric cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware are preparing to accept applications for their scholarship from high school seniors who intend to pursue higher education. Since 2001 890 scholarships worth more than $740,000 have been awarded, the foundation said in a release.
Any high school or home-schooled senior graduating in spring 2021 and whose primary residence is served by a VMD member cooperative is eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship to be applied to a 2- or 4-year college or trade school. An applicant must be entering his or her first semester at that school.
The criteria are weighted: financial need at 40%, academic achievement at 40% and personal statement at 20%.
Applications open on Nov. 1 and must be completed by Feb. 19. Recipients will be notified no later than June 1. The application and additional information is posted at www.vmdaec.com/scholarship.
Scholarship deadline
The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds nontraditional who reside in Martinsville and Henry County that the deadline for applying for one of its annual scholarships is Oct. 1.
Visit www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and how to apply.
