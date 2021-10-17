Scuffle Hill in Collinsville hosts Trivia Nights and other events

Scuffle Hill Brewing Company is about more than just beer. It aims to be a place to have fun – such as at its Wednesday Trivia Nights.

Though of course the fun does include a round of beer for the winning table.

In Trivia Night, hosted by owner Jake Abell, folks get together in teams. The teams answer four rounds of five questions each, with an occasional bonus question.

Abell explained that for each round the team ranks how well solid they think each answer is, assigning each answer points ranging from 2 to 10, with “10 being your most sure answer and two being your least sure answer.”

After each round, each group gives its answer sheet to him to be graded.

On a recent Wednesday, seven groups participated. Their names included Peer Pressure, The Hail Mary’s and Glitter Sparkle Pants.

Questions ranged from famous television actors, high school science and current news to random facts: “What year was the first paid television advertisement in the U.S.?” and “The word ‘orchid’ is Greek and means what?”

At the end of the game, all of the teams’ points are tallied, and each team bets however many points to answer a final question.