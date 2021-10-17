Scuffle Hill in Collinsville hosts Trivia Nights and other events

Scuffle Hill Brewing Company is about more than just beer. It aims to be a place to have fun – such as at its Wednesday Trivia Nights.
Though of course the fun does include a round of beer for the winning table.
In Trivia Night, hosted by owner Jake Abell, folks get together in teams. The teams answer four rounds of five questions each, with an occasional bonus question.
Abell explained that for each round the team ranks how well solid they think each answer is, assigning each answer points ranging from 2 to 10, with “10 being your most sure answer and two being your least sure answer.”
After each round, each group gives its answer sheet to him to be graded.
On a recent Wednesday, seven groups participated. Their names included Peer Pressure, The Hail Mary’s and Glitter Sparkle Pants.
Questions ranged from famous television actors, high school science and current news to random facts: “What year was the first paid television advertisement in the U.S.?” and “The word ‘orchid’ is Greek and means what?”
At the end of the game, all of the teams’ points are tallied, and each team bets however many points to answer a final question.
The crowd burst into cheers when Glitter Sparkle Pants won the final round.
Levi Dollarhite, Hunter Agee, and Josh Duncan, all graduates of Bassett High School, won the first round. The team said that they have attended almost every week since Scuffle Hill opened.
“It’s awesome. It’s a great place to hang out,” said Duncan.
“It’s a convenient location. … It’s nice to have a brewery in Collinsville,” said Agee
Dollarhite said, “Collinsville needed something like this. It’s pretty modern.” He said his favorite beer is Fall Beer Sucks: “It’s a higher percentage. You get a big bang for your buck.”
Killion Webster, who said he just moved to Martinsville from Charlotte, N.C., for a job as a dietician at the hospital, said, “I like trivia, and I’m looking for new ways to meet people.”
Jake Earles of Axton said, “it’s a great location [with] amazing owners.” Earles said he plays music at this location as well as many others in town, after coming back home from a spell in Nashville. He said he performed with Mike Snyder at the Grand Ol’ Opry in 2004, as well as on the Tim McGraw tour in 2008. Earles will be playing at Scuffle Hill this Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4-7 p.m.
Lena Ferguson of Critz, a bartender at Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton said, “I think it’s just a great place, a wonderful location, and the owners are just really wonderful people.”
The Trivia Nights, which are hosted from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, are just part of the events held there.
Live music is performed there every Friday and Saturday, booked through January. A food truck is on site those nights as well.
The first Thursday of every month, Scuffle Hill hosts a paint night from 6-8 p.m.
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Abel said the brewery will host its first charity event, when “one dollar from every pint sold will be donated to Wounded Warriors.”
Abell said he would like to support the SPCA with an adoption day where they can bring the animals to the taproom and customers can interact and meet the animals for potential adoption.
The brewing company can host 50 people inside and 27 people outside. The taproom is available to be rented out for private parties, and Abell said they can cater events such as weddings.
More information is on the Scuffle Hill Facebook and Instagram pages and by calling Abell at 276-352-5183.