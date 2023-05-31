Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The three candidates for Henry County Sheriff met for the first time at a candidates forum Tuesday night before a large crowd at the Henry County Administration Building.

Starting the forum, from the Attorney General’s Office, were Deputy Attorney General of the Criminal Division Nicole Wittmann and Community Liaison Officer Matt Colt Holt.

Wittman and Holt both reiterated Attorney General Jason Miyares’ commitment to fighting the drug problem across the state and promised support in that endeavor to Henry County from his office.

The event, sponsored by the Henry County-Martinsville Republican Committee, included an opportunity for each candidate to open and close and respond to six questions posed by members of the Committee.

Daryl Hatcher said he had been in public service since he joined the Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad in 1980. He currently works in the private sector, leading the security personnel at Sovah Health in Martinsville.

Del Mills said he was born and raised in Henry County, graduated from Bassett High School and joined the Army. After returning home, he attended Patrick & Henry Community College and retired after a 25-year career with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department.

Wayne Davis said he was born in Henry County and had lived in the Ridgeway area his entire life.

“I was raised by my grandmother, and it’s by God’s grace that I stand before you today as the chief deputy of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office,” said Davis. “I’ve held every rank in the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.”

Eric Phillips served as the moderator of the event and opened the forum by asking what each candidate would do to curb the amount of drug-related crime, including the number of drug-user overdoses in Henry County.

“We will do our part in Henry County to combat that,” said Davis. “Since January 2020 we’ve conducted numerous searches and made arrests, we’ve seized over $1 million in cash and assets and we’ve already arrested over 500 drug dealers in that time.”

“Our area is one of the leading areas in the state for drug overdoses,” Hatcher said. “In order to combat addiction, you have to understand what it is. Opioids, especially, is the worst addiction we have. We will go after everyone from the users to the suppliers to the distributors.”

Said Mills: “You take every opportunity to combat drug activity. Something as simple as a Neighborhood Watch helps to know where to allocate your resources. A community needs to be willing to give this information so we can react to those concerns.”

Phillips then asked what the candidates thought was the answer to stop violent gun-related crime in Henry County.

“This is a problem that’s plagued every community for years,” said Mills. “Education, teaching our children early on gun safety — I think that’s where it begins. I would like to encourage awareness and education as a first step to curbing gun violence.”

“Every day we aggressively patrol your streets,” Davis said. “Criminals don’t obey the law. We need to work with our legislators in Richmond. Minimum mandatory sentencing is an answer to this problem.”

Said Hatcher: “The 98% of the people with guns would never think of using a gun in a violent way toward another human being. I believe in mandatory minimums. Too many times we have to arrest the same people over and over again for the same crimes.”

Phillips asked what plans each candidate had for the recruitment and retention of Sheriff’s Office employees.

“Employees are the greatest resource,” said Hatcher. “It’s better to retain employees than go through new employees. It’s best to try to retain the people you’ve invested in. They need to be compensated fairly and have confidence in their leadership.”

“When I joined in 1994, it was an honor and privilege to be hired,” Mills said. “Morale is important. They need your trust and support. You need to be an effective leader who listens.”

Said Davis: “I think we’ve done a pretty good job. Roanoke and Lynchburg are down over 30% and as of today in Henry County we’re down only 5%, and we hired almost 90 new people at one time to get the new jail off the ground.”

Regarding the jail, Phillips asked what the candidates might do to recoup the costs of the new facility.

“There have been some that have alleged there are serious problems and they’re just not true,” said Davis. “The inmate population is down across the Commonwealth and that’s a factor beyond our control, but we have completed a contract to house federal inmates.”

“To generate revenue, I agree with what Mr. Davis is doing,” Hatcher said. “I would also look at carryover funding, and I would approach the Board of Supervisors about using that money.”

Said Mills: “Henry County is very fortunate to have a $72 million state-of-the-art facility. It’s also a learning facility. As far as training inside the jail, that comes from direct supervision and veteran leadership. The jail is a training program. For many deputies, that’s their first job.”

Phillips reminded everyone that the event was sponsored by Republicans and then asked the candidates if they would enforce any law passed at either the state or federal level to confiscate guns that are currently legal.

I’m pro-Second Amendment,” said Hatcher. “I would not enforce such a law because it would not supersede the Constitution.”

“As a gun owner, I’m pro-Second Amendment,” Mills said. “Unless there was an amendment to the Constitution, I don’t see why those weapons should be confiscated.”

Said Davis: “I am most certainly pro-Second Amendment. I own a firearms training business, and I have a federal license. The federal government cannot use the state or local officers to do their bidding. As your sheriff, no deputy in Henry County will participate in any level of gun confiscation.”

Phillips then turned to the budget and how each candidate felt about running a multimillion-dollar operation.

“I cannot honestly say I’ve overseen a multimillion-dollar budget, but it’s no different than managing your home budget or the six-figure budget I’ve managed for a non-profit,” said Mills. “You need to spend your money wisely.”

“I’ve spent my entire career at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and I’ve been in the administration for the past seven years,” Davis said. “I’ve been a part of the process, and I have a good general understanding of the $21 million dollar budget of the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. I currently supervise the 230-plus employees, and I’m intimately familiar with every facet of the Sheriff’s Office.”

Said Hatcher: “I’ve been the CEO of an office. I’ve not been in charge of a $21 million dollar budget. I have to make sure it’s accurate and I have to go to the Board of Supervisors and sell my ideas. I also have to be a salesman.”

Each candidate was then given the opportunity to make closing remarks.

“I want to become sheriff because it’s something that I’ve wanted to do for decades,” said Hatcher. “I’ve worked with good and bad sheriff departments throughout the state, and I’ve seen what works.”

“A man’s service to his country and his community speaks volumes about his character,” Mills said. “I feel that I’m qualified for this job, and I’m grateful for the opportunity I had to work for the Sheriff’s Office.”

Said Davis: “We’ve heard the term ‘change’ but what we haven’t heard is actionable plans to accomplish this change. What I seek is improvement. We’ve implemented a school resource officer in every school ... next month we will graduate three deputies from the D.A.R.E. program [Drug Abuse Resistance Education] and for the first time in over 20 years we will put D.A.R.E. back in the schools.”