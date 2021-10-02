SNAP benefits rise

As of Friday, all Virginia Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants have an increase in their benefits.

The increase is due to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)'s recent update to the Thrifty Food Plan methodology, the first since 1975. SNAP benefits are based on the Thrifty Food Plan to estimate the cost of groceries needed to provide a healthy diet for a family of four.

“No one in Virginia should ever go hungry,” stated VDSS Commissioner S. Duke Storen in a press release. “This long overdue change to the Thrifty Food Plan means that over 760,000 Virginians can better afford nutritious meals.

“Food insecurity has spiked to frightening levels during the pandemic, and every opportunity to provide meals and more financial resources to low-income families must be taken,” Storen stated in the release.

Through Sept. 30, 2022, the new limits are:

$2,147 maximum gross monthly income for household of one

$2,904 for family of two

$3,660 for three

$4,147 for four

$5,147 for five

$5,930 for six

$6,687 for seven

$7,444 for eight

And $757 for each additional member of the family beyond those numbers.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

