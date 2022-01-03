 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Southside's second photo collection of the first snow of winter

  • 0

Patricia Roop measured 4 1/2 inches of snow in Fieldale, and Braxton Jones built a snowman in Axton. Here's a look at more snow scenes from around the area.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Season's first snow forecast

Season's first snow forecast

Patrick County Public Schools was the first of the area school systems to issue a change in plans due to the forecast of snow Monday morning.

2021: the year in review

2021: the year in review

Another year has come to a close and before 2022 gets too far along, we wanted to take time to go through the pages of 2021 and highlight the …

Update: MHC-P schools cancelled

Update: MHC-P schools cancelled

The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from 3 a.m. to noon today -- predicting snow on the first day students were supposed to return to school after the holiday vacation.

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi citizens celebrate snowfall with traditional dance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert