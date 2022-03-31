SPCA gets renovated for new surgery rooms

The Martinsville-Henry County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) underwent renovations to its existing intake room to replace it with new equipment for a room designated for surgeries.

The new equipment includes surgical tables, surgical lights, a wet table and an autoclave. The renovation also involved added plumbing, electrical, painting and lights, which were done by Firth Construction Company.

With the new equipment, the veterinarians are able to do surgeries one after the other with just a glove change and turning around instead of having to scrub back in to start a new surgery, said SPCA Interim Executive Director Catherine Gupton.

The renovation took about a year, from starting with a fundraising goal to getting the physical work done, she said.The SPCA began planning and writing grant applications in January 2021 and the clinic was inspected and licensed in November 2021. The first wellness clinics were held there in February, and the spay/neuter clinic opened to the public in March.

Prices for the public range from $25 for feral cats up to $75 for standard cat spay, and they range from $60 to $100 for dogs, depending on family income.

Prior to the renovation, the rooms had been used as intake rooms, she added. The SPCA’s old spay and neuter program involved vouchers to use at participating area veterinary clinics. The SPCA would then reimburse the veterinarians for the cost of the surgeries.

The SPCA was able to maintain their normal services during the renovation by moving their intake services to a different location, she said.

The SPCA does surgeries in their newly renovated rooms on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and its wellness clinic is open on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. It now also has a designated dental area.

The facility has two sections for dog and two for cats awaiting adoption, and both have access to indoor and outdoor caging.

Lester Foundation

The need for an in-house spay and neuter clinic at the SPCA became apparent during the pandemic with many veterinarians in the area getting backed up, said Gupton. This slowed the SPCA’s adoption rates, because an animal must be spayed or neutered before being released for adoption.

They also want to “push spay and neuter as much as possible” said Gupton, because “removing them from the area doesn’t fix the problem” which is why the need for a surgical clinic was so great.

It was “always an underlying dream,” and at the “end of 2020 it became a goal,” said Gupton regarding the renovation, but in order to fund the goal the SPCA relied on a grant from the Louise R. Lester Foundation.

Mrs. Louise Robertson Lester was a native of Martinsville and received the SPCA Humanitarian Award in 1993 to recognize her contributions and support of the SPCA. She also made the cornerstone donation for the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA’s first sheltered facility. She passed away in 2017 at the age of 96, but the foundation still exists and donates in her honor, according to a commemorative plaque at the SPCA.

Once the SPCA realized it was going to have the renovation done, the staff went to the foundation first because they knew this cause was dear to Lester’s heart, Gupton said.

The SPCA also has a Clinic Wish List listing items that they need donations for and what they will cost. These get paid for by grants, such as the one for the renovation, and anonymous donors. Currently on their wish list are: scales for dogs and cats, $1,400; software system for clinic management, $10,000; and a radiography machine, $36,000. Donations already have been received to buy IV pumps and dental equipment.

Gupton said that the SPCA hopes to “garner more attention and appointments” to get animals spayed and neutered by holding various events.

On Saturday from 2-10 p.m. Scuffle Hill Brewing Company in Collinsville is having a a special in which every beer purchased $1 will go to the SPCA. They will also bring dogs out for people to see from 2-6 p.m.

On April 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rick Dawson will photograph dogs with Easter Snoopy. Each 5- by 7-inch picture will cost $10.

From Tuesday, April 5 to Saturday, April 9,North Shore Animal League will host an adoption special: Adopting an adult dog will be $20 and cat, $5.

