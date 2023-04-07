Spencer Koger is the new executive director of Uptown Partnership. Koger succeeds Tim Hall, who recently served as interim director and vacated the post earlier this year, and Kathy Deacon, who was the first executive director.

Koger’s first day on the job was Monday.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Spencer aboard as our new executive director,” said Liz Harris, board president of Uptown Partnership, in a press release. “Spencer’s experience and passion for civic engagement will be key as Uptown Partnership works in collaboration with community partners to advance Martinsville in the Virginia Main Street program and support continued revitalization of our Uptown district.”

Koger is a native of Bassett. His career began as a research fellow at the Jorvan Institute in Cape Town, South Africa, where he worked in community and leadership development. More recently, Koger worked in media analytics for PublicRelay, a communications and PR firm based in northern Virginia.

He is the music director and organist at First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville.

He earned his undergraduate degree in Communication and Leadership Studies with a minor in Civic Engagement and Social Entrepreneurship from Christopher Newport University (CNU). While at CNU, he earned recognition for community service and outreach including the Rosemary Trible Prize for Leadership and Service and the Service Distinction Leader recipients.

“I am excited to join Uptown Partnership and play a pivotal role in jump starting the momentum of the organization,” said Koger. “I am passionate about Martinsville, its people and success, and look forward to working closely with the board, the City, our community partners and volunteers to advance Martinsville in the Virginia Main Street program and make Uptown Martinsville a more vibrant, inclusive, and safe space for people to live, work, and play.”

Koger’s appointment comes at an important time for Uptown Partnership (UP), the release states. In December, UP and Martinsville were selected along with nine other Virginia organizations and communities to join the Commonwealth’s first-ever Mobilizing Main Street cohort-based program. The two-year program provides a framework for targeted organizational development support for municipalities that are interested in pursuing Advancing Virginia Main Street (VMS) designation and Main Street America accredited status.

About UP

Formed in 2020, Uptown Partnership, a 501(c)3 organization, is an inclusive and diverse group of people who are committed to bringing residents, visitors, and businesses to Uptown Martinsville, using the nationally successful Main Street Approach. To learn more about UP, visit uptownpartnership.com.