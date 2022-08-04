 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports physicals -- and a teddy bear clinic -- for students offered Aug. 13

The Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness will offer sports physicals and a Teddy Bear Clinic for students.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Community Dental Clinic, 23 Fayette St., Martinsville, conducted by FNP Felecia McBride. No appointment is needed.

A consenting parent or guardian must be present. Bring immunization records, and an insurance card if applicable. Information on FAMIS, Medicaid and clinics will be available.

Each child also may bring a teddy bear or a doll as well, if desired.

 Holly Kozelsky
