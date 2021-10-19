Startup MHC application period is open

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) is launching its application process for Startup Martinsville-Henry County (MHC) for the 2022 round.

Startup MHC is an entrepreneurial mentoring program with an intensive 8-week entrepreneurial boot-camp program for startups and 4-week boot-camp for growing companies. The application process is competitive and requires that applicants agree to the program guidelines. The application deadline is Jan. 4.

Partners include C-PEG, City of Martinsville, Henry County, the George W. Lester II fund through the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia and the Campbell Family Group. Additionally, Appalachian Power is a sponsor of Startup and Grow MHC, and American National Bank is the small business sponsor for Chamber and C-PEG events.

Since 2015, when the initiative originally began as Startup Martinsville in the uptown area with a Community Business Launch grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, the program has grown to include the county as well. The initiative has graduated 231 people from its training program and awarded 35 businesses with more than $204,750 in cash and in-kind funding. These businesses have created more than $1,450,000 in new capital investment and created 125 new jobs.