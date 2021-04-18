Arson charges pending in Danville apartment complex fire

DANVILLE -- Arson charges are pending in an early Sunday morning fire at an apartment complex in Danville.

It was about 5 a.m. when crews from the Danville Fire Department responded to a call at 105 Sedgefield Court, an area off West Main Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the front of a 6-unit apartment complex, a news release stated.

Everyone was already out of the burning apartment and crews evacuated occupants of the other units.

Making an interior attack, firefighters were able to contain the flames to one apartment. Another unit was damaged by smoke and water and also ruled uninhabitable.

In all, three adults and two children were displaced, the release reported. The American Red Cross is helping with temporary housing arrangements.

"The cause of the fire was determined to be arson with charges pending," F.D. Fowler, a battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department, wrote in the release. No other details were provided on a possible suspect.

There were no injuries, the release reported.

In all, three engines, one ladder truck, a safety officer and a chief officer were on the scene for about two-and-a-half hours.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.