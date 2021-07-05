As casino moves in, already hot housing market sizzles even more in Schoolfield

The anticipated casino has increased private-sector interest in the Schoolfield area, both commercial and residential, she said.

“Current pricing is, more than likely, based on the attention this historic district is getting,” Bobe said.

Variety of reasons

According to Wilkins, buyers are purchasing homes the neighborhood for a variety of reasons — young couples who want to occupy a house, others are buying to improve and flip. However, prices can reach a point where flipping is not profitable, he added.

Buckner said he personally knew of 20 homes that sold recently in Schoolfield.

“With my experience, ... it’s been investors and quite frankly, a lot of investors are saying, ‘Whatever you can find me in Schoolfield, we’ll buy it,’” Buckner said.

Many of those buying properties in Danville have been from other places, he added.

“Of my eight sales over the past month, only one has been from Danville,” he said, adding that one was from Connecticut, another was from Roanoke. “They’re scattered all over the country. I guess Danville is on a lot of folks’ radar.”