Blue Ridge Country Festival postponed until spring; organizers cite COVID-19

The cancelation comes after reports of positive COVID-19 cases among attendees of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival.

There were at least 18 infections in people who descended in historic numbers on Pittsylvania County for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival from Sept. 9-12, Chris Andrews, an epidemiologist with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, told the Register & Bee on Friday. Most of those were discovered from interviews outside of the local health district.

That number had not changed as of Monday, according to Parker.

“Eighteen people who tested positive for COVID-19 [so far] have claimed to have attended the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, but there is insufficient evidence to indicate they were actually exposed there,” Parker said Monday.

About 33,000 people from all over the United States attended the four-day event.

“We’ve heard from other districts that some of these BRRF-associated cases were clinically ill before they arrived at the festival but chose to stay due to mild signs,” Andrews said Friday. That goes counter to health experts’ warnings to isolate from others when symptoms of COVID-19 develop in an effort to not spread the virus.