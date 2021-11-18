BRIEFS: Rocky Mount man dies in crash; Road work on 220 Business; 19-year-old dies in crash

Fatal crash
A Rocky Mount man has died in a single vehicle crash on Thursday.
Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating the crash, which occurred Thursday at 12:35 a.m. on Virgil H Goode Highway, one tenth of a mile north of Doe Run Road.
A 2003 GMC Sonoma was traveling north on Route 220 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the guardrail, according to a press release from Sgt. Rick Gartletts.
The driver of the GMC was identified as Cleo Ray Sloan, 71, of Rocky Mount. Mr. Sloan was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Wreck takes a life
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday at 7:27 p.m. on Sontag Road, one mile west of Mount Carmel Road in Franklin County.
A 2002 Ford Taurus was traveling east on Sontag Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the roadway and struck several trees, according to a press release from the VSP.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Devin Xzavier Brandon, 19, of Rocky Mount. Mr. Brandon was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Road work
Work has begun on Va. 220 Business (Virginia Avenue) between Va. 728 (Wheeler Avenue) and Va. 1129 (Printer’s Lane) to add a signalized pedestrian crosswalk and the construction of approximately 1,000 feet of sidewalk.
A lane closure will be in place for the duration of the project, and work is expected to continue through the mid December.
During this time, directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public.