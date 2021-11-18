BRIEFS: Rocky Mount man dies in crash; Road work on 220 Business; 19-year-old dies in crash

Fatal crash

A Rocky Mount man has died in a single vehicle crash on Thursday.

Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating the crash, which occurred Thursday at 12:35 a.m. on Virgil H Goode Highway, one tenth of a mile north of Doe Run Road.

A 2003 GMC Sonoma was traveling north on Route 220 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the guardrail, according to a press release from Sgt. Rick Gartletts.

The driver of the GMC was identified as Cleo Ray Sloan, 71, of Rocky Mount. Mr. Sloan was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Wreck takes a life

Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday at 7:27 p.m. on Sontag Road, one mile west of Mount Carmel Road in Franklin County.

A 2002 Ford Taurus was traveling east on Sontag Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the roadway and struck several trees, according to a press release from the VSP.