Danville authorities investigating rabies; Will trap loose animals in Mount Cross area for analysis

After a rabid fox has attacked people in Danville, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is trapping loose animals to quarantine and investigate them for possible rabies.

The "several recent attacks on people by a rabid fox" occurred in the area of Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue, a release from the Pittsylvania-Danville health department states. Tyler Avenue is southwest of the Averett University Athletic Complex, and Mount Cross Road is to the northeast of it and the Walmart.

Four people were bitten by a fox last week in the Walmart parking lot, the Danville Register & Bee reported.

The Health District has recommended trapping other potential animals in those areas, the release states. Those animals, including feral cats, raccoons, possums, and skunks, may have been exposed to rabies, and pose a continuing threat to people and pets in the area. Trapping the animals is a public health measure to prevent the spread of rabies by removing from the public any animals that were exposed to the rabid fox, the release states.

Animal control officers are in the process of trapping the animals and taking them to the Danville Area Humane Society, where they will be housed in a separate area. They will be observed for 10 days, after which they will be sent to the state laboratory in Richmond for further analysis.

Rabies is a viral disease of mammals that is 100% fatal if contracted. Any incident in which a person has been bitten or scratched by an animal, or exposed to the animal’s saliva should be reported to the local health department right away, in order to determine any risk of rabies exposure and recommendations for public health and medical follow-up.

Any incident in which a pet or other domestic animal is attacked or bitten by a wild animal also should be reported. If you think you may have been exposed to the fox or any other animal near Mount Cross Road or Tyler Avenue in Danville, contact the Pittsylvania-Danville Health Department at 434-766-9828.

For additional information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/animal-contact-human-health/.

Four people bitten by rabid fox last week in Danville The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District does not know the individuals' conditions or whether they sought immediate treatment, which is critical after a bite or scratch from a rabid animal.