Danville's Avicia Thorpe, oldest living Virginian, dies at 112 on Christmas Eve

“My parents didn’t want me exposed to that, so I didn’t get know her until my adult years,” Allen said.

But she learned a lot from Thorpe, including how to be frugal. Thorpe managed to live debt-free while earning a low teacher’s salary, Allen pointed out.

During her 110th birthday celebration in April 2018, then-Vice Mayor Alonzo Jones and then-Mayor John Gilstrap paid her a visit at Stratford.

“I was able to obtain some of her wisdom,” said Jones, who is now mayor. “At her age, it amazed me ... her wisdom and how much she remembered. I was in awe because her mind was sharp. She was very sweet.”

Allen once asked her great-aunt why she stayed in Danville when most of her family headed north to escape the Jim Crow laws.

“She said, ‘I just loved Danville and I traveled all over the world and I never saw a place I liked better,’” Allen recalled, adding that she was able to tolerate the city’s systematic racism and discrimination.

During an April 2018 interview with the Register & Bee, Thorpe talked about growing up in Schoolfield and remembered everyone in the neighborhood running to look at a rarely spotted machine known as the car coming through town.