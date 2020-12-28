Danville's Avicia Thorpe, oldest living Virginian, dies at 112 on Christmas Eve

Avicia Thorpe, 112, the oldest living person in Virginia who witnessed two pandemics a century apart, died Christmas Eve at Stratford Rehabilitation Center in Danville.
Thorpe’s great-niece, retired physician Dr. Adele Allen, recalled her as a strict educator with high expectations for her students at what used to be John M. Langston High School and a dedicated activist who provided help for civil rights protestors in Danville in the 1960s.
“She did all she could to further the advancement of the freedom marches,” Allen said during a telephone interview from Brooklyn, New York, where she lives. “She was instrumental in helping and housing the marchers.”
Thorpe died from a urinary tract infection, Allen said.
Born before World War I when Theodore Roosevelt was president, she was the oldest living person in Virginia, according to officials at Stratford.
Married to a Charles Manley Thorpe, a World War I veteran who died in 1963, Avicia Thorpe remained widowed until the end of her life and lived on her own past her 100th birthday.
“She was a fiercely independent person until she was 103,” Allen said.
Thorpe, who was active in the NAACP, was the organization’s oldest and longest-serving member, said Tommy Bennett, president of the group’s Danville chapter.
She also was the oldest member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Allen said.
Bennett, 65, recalled working running errands for Thorpe in 1970, when he was 15 and working for a local attorney.
“Thorpe would call the office and say, ‘Would you send little Tommy? I need him to go to the store,’” Bennett said. The grocery store was “The Cat and the Fiddle,” he recalled.
Thorpe paid Bennett a quarter for his grocery-store runs, unlike others who paid him 15 cents, he said.
“She paid me more than anybody,” Bennett said.
An English teacher, Thorpe had books and poetry and would tell Bennett stories of Danville, he said.
“She was wonderful,” Bennett said.
Born on April 16, 1908, Thorpe survived the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 and graduated from Bluefield State College in West Virginia.
She taught at Langston from 1938 to 1965, when she retired, Allen said. She founded and edited the school’s newspaper, The Langstonian, and wrote poetry.
“Almost all the Black children in Danville had to pass her class,” said Allen, 67. “She had a reputation for being very tough.”
While Allen was growing up, her parents did not allow her to come down to Danville to visit her great aunt because of the danger Allen, as a Black child from up North, could face under Jim Crow laws in the South.
“My parents didn’t want me exposed to that, so I didn’t get know her until my adult years,” Allen said.
But she learned a lot from Thorpe, including how to be frugal. Thorpe managed to live debt-free while earning a low teacher’s salary, Allen pointed out.
During her 110th birthday celebration in April 2018, then-Vice Mayor Alonzo Jones and then-Mayor John Gilstrap paid her a visit at Stratford.
“I was able to obtain some of her wisdom,” said Jones, who is now mayor. “At her age, it amazed me ... her wisdom and how much she remembered. I was in awe because her mind was sharp. She was very sweet.”
Allen once asked her great-aunt why she stayed in Danville when most of her family headed north to escape the Jim Crow laws.
“She said, ‘I just loved Danville and I traveled all over the world and I never saw a place I liked better,’” Allen recalled, adding that she was able to tolerate the city’s systematic racism and discrimination.
During an April 2018 interview with the Register & Bee, Thorpe talked about growing up in Schoolfield and remembered everyone in the neighborhood running to look at a rarely spotted machine known as the car coming through town.
“No people had cars then,” she said more than two years ago. “We’d catch a streetcar to go shopping downtown. There was a man from Pelham [North Carolina] who drove into town and we all heard and saw it. It was exciting to see a car.”
There was no electricity in her home, which was heated with wood and coal, and an outhouse served as the bathroom.
She was the eighth of 10 children and the youngest girl in the family. There were 16 children born, but only 10 made it to adulthood — nine girls and one boy.
For Allen, Thorpe passed down to her “those old-fashioned values that our society seems to have abandoned.”
“I am proud to be a descendant of someone who was a strict educator,” Allen said. “She had high standards and she maintained them until the very end.”
Through technology and social distancing, family and friends celebrate Danville woman’s 112th birthday</&h1>
Members of the Danville Police Department, Danville Fire Department and Danville Life Saving Crew — all practicing social distancing and adhering to long-term care facility regulations amid the coronavirus — helped to celebrate Avicia Thorpe’s 112th birthday in April at Stratford Rehabilitation Center. After they sang “Happy Birthday” to her, she was presented a bouquet of flowers, according to Karly Pulley, life enrichment director at the center. Police officers also put notes of encouragement on the windows for all of the residents. After that — with the help of teleconference software Zoom — relatives from across the country took part of the special celebration. After enjoying lunch with the staff of the facility, she was presented a birthday cake. “It was a wonderful day and we are all so blessed to be a part of it,” Pulley said.