Even with virtual events, holiday spirit still shines in downtown Danville

Even as a pandemic is changing most people’s holiday plans, Danville River District is celebrating any way it can — in person but distanced, virtually, online and curbside.
During most years the River District Association hosts a “Christmas on the Plaza.” But this year, the holiday fun is going virtual.
A virtual “Home for the Holidays” event will be presented Live on Facebook on Dec. 5, beginning at 2 p.m.
“It was very important for us to find a way to bring the community together to see one another since we can’t gather ‘round the tree on the plaza this year in person,” Diana Schwartz, executive director of organization, said in a news release. “Deciding to go virtual has created a great opportunity to connect those we love near and far back to Danville, back to home, and we will be able to archive these memories for posterity.”
The holiday event will be pre-recorded and everyone in and around the Dan River Region was invited to participate by submitting content for the show.
There will be holiday greetings from local families and friends, local musicians performing holiday favorites, opportunities to support local nonprofits and Santa and Mrs. Claus saying hello from the North Pole.
The final activity will be a tree lighting on the Plaza.
To join in the virtual event on Facebook, navigate to the River District Association Facebook page to watch. It can also be viewed on the public access channel River City TV through Comcast Cable.
Specials from merchants
Merchants are also adapting to the current pandemic conditions and offering new ways to find those special gifts.
Cheryl Sutherland, the owner of Main Street Art Collective, now offers private shopping appointments from 9 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 to 10 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
“I’m also continuing to offer personal shopping with curbside delivery or free local delivery,” Sutherland said.
River District Artisans on Main Street will be offering a variety of classes during the holiday season, such as art and pottery. The best place to find out about them is to check their Facebook page.
“We’ll be offering a variety of our handcrafted [on site] Christmas and holiday quilts. We have ‘red truck’ lap size quilts readily available, as well as our popular seasonal patchwork quilts of all sizes,” said Sarita Gusler, manager.
They plan to hold a drawing for a free quilt to be given away on Small Business Saturday, Gusler said. Also, customers will receive a free hot chocolate-to-go in December.
For a full directory of River District businesses, visit www.riverdistrictassociation.com.
Decorated windows
Beautiful windows will be on display downtown as business owners take part in the annual Merchant Holiday Window Decorating Contest.
The windows will be decorated and ready for viewing by Saturday — known as Small Business Saturday — a day devoted to shopping in small, local businesses.
Voting on the windows will take place electronically from midnight Saturday through midnight Dec. 4. Voting will take place at www.tiny.cc/rdaholiday2020, which will activate the day voting begins.
The two categories for recognition will be “People’s Choice” and “Judges Choice.” Winners will be announced on Dec. 5 via social media and newsletters. Winners will receive a $150 Visa gift card and a traveling trophy to display in the business throughout the next year.
The Community Market
The much-loved and well-attended regular fall holiday craft shows, such as the Holiday Market and Holiday Bazaar, were both cancelled this year because of COVID-19 concerns, according to Kenneth Porzio, Crossing at the Dan coordinator.
As an alternative, however, the regular Farmers’ Market season has been extended through Dec. 5 instead of closing the last Saturday in October as in the past.
“We are also allowing crafts back during this extension,” Porzio said. “This will provide four extra weeks for shoppers to come and stock up on the holiday and seasonal items usually for sale at the fall shows over a longer period of time.
Items on sale include seasonal produce, meats, baked goods, soaps, face masks, wreaths, jams, jellies, honey and craft items, he said.
The hours will be 7:30 a.m. to noon, and vendors will be located in both sides of the Community Market and the parking lot with COVID-19 space requirements in place.
The Farmer’s Market will be closed Thanksgiving weekend.
