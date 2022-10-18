 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Federal prosecutor appoints election watchdog team

kavanaugh prosecutor

Chris Kavanaugh, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

 Robert.Freis

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Western Virginia is preparing to handle any complaints of fraud or intimidation that may arise from next month's election.

While the office routinely participates in the Justice Department's nationwide Election Day program, allegations of possible misconduct at polling places have been elevated in today's heated political climate.

"Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election," U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said in an announcement Tuesday.

"Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to threats of violence," he said.

Three assistant U.S. attorneys have been appointed election district officers for Western Virginia: Lena Busscher in Abingdon, Michael Baudinet in Roanoke and Ronald M. Huber in Charlottesville.

Together, they will work in consultation with Justice Department headquarters in handling complaints about voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, or voter fraud during the Nov. 8 elections.

Busscher, Baudinet and Huber will be on duty while the polls are open and can be reached at 540-857-2250.

In addition, the FBI will have special agents available in each field office throughout the country to receive Election Day-related calls. The local FBI field office can be reached at 804-261-1044.

It is a federal crime to intimidate or bribe voters, buy or sell votes, impersonate voters, alter vote tallies, falsify records or mark ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input, among other things.

However, there have been few prosecutions for election-related offenses in recent years in Western Virginia, according to Brian McGinn, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The last case was in 2017, when a James Madison University student was charged with submitting fraudulent voter registration forms. Worried that he was not meeting quotas set by a Democrat-affiliated organization he was working for, the 21-year-old admitting to filing some applications in the names of dead people.

There was no indication that any fraudulent votes were cast as a result of the improper registrations, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported at the time.

The former student was sentenced to 100 days in jail.

