Federal prosecutor issues warning after busting Roanoke drug and prostitution den

Federal, state and local law enforcement authorities announced Thursday afternoon that a notice to seize The Knights Inn in Roanoke County had been served to the motel’s owners.

Authorities said the motel at 6520 Thirlane Road was the setting of criminal activity conducted by William R. Jackson and Mickey E. Jimenez, who have each been prosecuted on drug and sex trafficking charges.

U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said the owner and operator of the motel knew about the drug distribution and sex trafficking on his property, encouraged it and profited from it.

Listing Virginia localities with the U.S. Justice Department's Western District — including Martinsville — Kavanaugh said the Knight's Inn take-down should serve as a stern warning to any other similar operation that harbors crime.

“The owner and his staff would notify perpetrators of criminal activity on this site if there was law enforcement nearby or on the property. This allowed the criminal activity to continue and to thrive here in our community,” Kavanaugh said during a press conference in front of the motel at 2 p.m. Thursday. “This allowed the criminal activity to continue and to thrive here in our community.”

Kavanaugh said the owner, who was not identified Thursday, has not been charged with any crimes.

“We make determinations in our prosecutorial discretion all the time about whether someone counts within or outside of a conspiracy. We also have at our disposal a variety of civil remedies, to include asset forfeiture,” Kavanaugh said. “We decided on the basis of the evidence that we have before us that a civil remedy was appropriate here.”

The government’s seizure of the hotel property may take many months, “as with many things in federal court,” Kavanaugh said. “But our hope is that it will be wrapped up soon.”

According to Roanoke County’s online tax parcel viewer, the property is owned by Khushi & Khushbu LLC, who bought the lot in May 2016 for $2.1 million. The parcel features about 3.4 acres of land and a pair of two-story buildings that were built in 1976.

Kavanaugh said that between 2015 and 2020, Jackson used the motel as the “base of his operations” for the distribution of narcotics, including heroin and cocaine, and for commercial sex trafficking.

The U.S. attorney said “vulnerable women” with drug addictions were forced to stay at the motel and engage in prostitution in order to feed their addictions and meet their basic needs.

Among the trafficked women was a 15-year-old girl. In July, Jimenez was sentenced to eight years in jail for conspiring to recruit the juvenile.

Jackson’s sentencing hearing in federal court is scheduled for Oct. 4. His attorney, Richard L. Derrico, wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Jackson has been cooperative with the court since his arrest in 2020.

“He identified numerous individuals, and significant local businesses and their ‘white collar’ owners,” the memorandum reads.

During a 22-month period from late 2018 to 2021, Kavanaugh said Roanoke County police were called to The Knights Inn 611 times.

“In 2021, Roanoke County reported 167 calls for emergency medical service here,” Kavanaugh continued. “Twenty of those were overdoses.”

Roanoke County Assistant Police Chief Jimmy Chapman said two of those overdoses were fatal.

“In 2020 and 2021, The Knights Inn generated the second largest amount of calls for police services in Roanoke County,” Chapman said.

The assistant chief of police said officers met with the motel’s owner to share their concerns with him about the criminal activity and seek a resolution.

“Despite this knowledge, the owner made minimal changes and continued to benefit from the criminal element,” Chapman said. “Today is emblematic of how good police work done by our uniformed officers and specialized criminal investigators impacts the safety of Roanoke County.”

Kavanaugh said he hopes to notice to seize The Knights Inn serves as a warning to other motel and hotel owners in the Western District of Virginia.

“If you’re a businessman, and you are profiting from criminal activity on your premises, if you are sticking your head in the sand, or you’re complicit, or even worse, you are encouraging, we will use the federal law to seize that property to protect the victims of the criminal activity, to protect our communities and most of all to protect the citizens of the Western District.”

David Kadela, the supervisory senior resident agent of the Federal Investigative Bureau’s Roanoke office, said that at the beginning of 2022, there were more than 1,700 pending human trafficking investigations across the country.

“Of those 1,700 cases, approximately 95% of them are sex trafficking investigations,” Kadela said. “These crimes are occurring. And as demonstrated today with this announcement, they’re occurring in our community.”

Kadela said that while the FBI works closely with federal, state and local law enforcement partners to investigate trafficking crimes, they “can’t stop this problem alone.”

“We all need the community’s help,” Kadela said. “I encourage people who believe that they have information about potential trafficking situations to call law enforcement immediately. I encourage victims to contact law enforcement for assistance. We can provide resources to help redirect and rebuild your future.”