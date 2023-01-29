Virginia leaders react to videos of Tyre Nichols' beating by Memphis police

RICHMOND — The president of the Virginia NAACP said footage showing the beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis is “yet another horrifying reminder that the culture of policing must change.”
“Our legislators cannot continue to turn a blind eye to criminal justice reform,” said Robert Barnette Jr., who urged the public to ask lawmakers to act.
In the footage released Friday evening, Nichols is shown Jan. 7 being repeatedly struck by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down after a traffic stop. The video also shows the officers, who are also Black, celebrating after the incident.
Nichols, 29, died three days later. The officers have been charged with murder.
In Virginia, elected officials of both parties released statements about the images.
Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican and former prosecutor, in a statement said that the death of “Nichols is a brutal, horrific tragedy. The role of police is to serve and protect, and those officers violated their solemn oath.”
People are also reading…
GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday called the video “disturbing and shocking” and said “we must condemn these heinous actions.”
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican, posted on Twitter: “Wickedness continues to grip us! Lord, we pray for the family of Tyre Nichols. We pray for the peace of America.”
Earle-Sears cited a biblical passage from 2 Chronicles 7:14 that says: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
In a joint statement, the Virginia Joint Democratic Caucuses and the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus said public policy changes should follow Nichols’ death, not just condolences.
“Tyre Nichols was murdered by the very people who had been tasked with keeping him safe,” the statement said. “We need accountability, but even more, we need reform and systemic change. We must commit to doing more to guarantee safety and respect for our communities. A system in which a traffic stop ends with someone murdered is a system that is deeply broken.”
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, once a Loudoun County prosecutor, posted on Twitter: “Words cannot describe the horrifying violence & lack of basic humanity displayed by the officers in the murder of Tyre Nichols. My heart breaks for Tyre’s loved ones who have been put through this nightmare. Those responsible for this brutality must be brought to swift justice.”