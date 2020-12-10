Jerry Falwell Jr. drops defamation suit against Liberty University

LYNCHBURG — Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has dropped a lawsuit alleging the evangelical Christian institution he led for 13 years defamed him after he resigned in scandal this summer.

Lawyers for Falwell notified Lynchburg Circuit Court on Wednesday that their client will not pursue his claim that the school damaged his reputation by repeating what he labeled as lies about his participation in an extramarital affair involving his wife and a former business partner.

Judge James Watson granted the motion, terminating the suit without prejudice. Watson’s ruling leaves open the possibility of Falwell refiling a similar suit at a later date. Under Virginia law, a plaintiff is allowed one nonsuit.

“I’ve decided to take a time out from my litigation against Liberty University, but I will continue to keep all options on the table for an appropriate resolution to the matter,” Falwell said in a brief statement Thursday.

A Liberty spokesperson said in a statement that Falwell’s decision to drop the suit “was not prompted by any payments, promises, or other consideration” from the university.