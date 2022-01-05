The following are listed recently as missing children:
Isaiah Roberts, 16: Missing from Alexandria since Nov. 17. Contact Alexandria Police Department, 703-746-4444.
Stephon Murray, 17: Missing from Richmond since Nov. 5. Contact Henrico County Police Department, 804-501-5000.
Christopher Altice, 16: Missing from Richmond since Nov. 25. Contact Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
Junior Lopez Larios, 17: Missing from Falls Church since Dec. 15. Contact Fairfax County Police Department, 703-691-2131.
Ernest White, 15: Missing from Richmond since Dec. 15. Contact Henrico Police Department, 804-501-5000.
Charleigh Paluszak, 16: Missing from Waynesboro since Nov. 19. Contact Waynesboro Police Department (Virginia) 1-540-942-8675.