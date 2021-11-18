 Skip to main content
Rocky Mount man dies in wreck
A Rocky Mount man has died in a single vehicle crash on Thursday.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred Thursday at 12:35 a.m. on Virgil H Goode Highway, one tenth of a mile north of Doe Run Road.

A 2003 GMC Sonoma was traveling north on Route 220 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the guardrail, according to a press release from Sgt. Rick Gartletts.

The driver of the GMC was identified as Cleo Ray Sloan, 71, of Rocky Mount. Mr. Sloan was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

