Surge in state revenues shows 'economy is coming back'

The state budget still depends on revenues in the final three months of the fiscal year, with state income taxes due May 17, along with quarterly and final payments by taxpayers, such as self-employed professionals and investors, whose income taxes are not withheld from paychecks.

The state has to collect an additional $1.7 billion from those taxpayers alone in the next three months to balance the budget, but Layne said, “I think we’re well on the way.”

The most encouraging sign in the March revenue report is a $273.8 million increase in income taxes withheld from paychecks. Those taxes account for 61% of state revenues, and reflect both jobs and wages.

About $150 million of the increase comes from an additional payroll collection day in March, so that will be partly offset by one fewer collection day in April. However, Layne said the increase in March represents the single largest monthly gain in withholding income tax collections in almost 22 years, even though the state unemployment rate, at 5.2%, is about twice as high as it was a year ago.