Virginia reports nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, far surpassing the previous record set just one day earlier.

The 9,914 new cases bring the cumulative total during the pandemic to 439,305, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

On Saturday, the state reported 6,757, a record at the time. The state first reported more than 5,000 new cases on Dec. 31; since then, it has logged 10 days with more than 5,000 new cases.

As of Sunday morning, there had been 5,729 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 23 from Saturday.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized was 19,913, an increase of 67 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The West Piedmont Health District contributed 117 new cases to the record total. That's actually lower than Saturday's 132 and well short of the single-day mark of 151 set two weeks ago.

There were no new deaths reported, but the district added four more people to be hospitalized.