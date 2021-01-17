Virginia reports nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases

Virginia reported nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, far surpassing the previous record set just one day earlier.
The 9,914 new cases bring the cumulative total during the pandemic to 439,305, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Saturday, the state reported 6,757, a record at the time. The state first reported more than 5,000 new cases on Dec. 31; since then, it has logged 10 days with more than 5,000 new cases.
As of Sunday morning, there had been 5,729 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 23 from Saturday.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized was 19,913, an increase of 67 from Saturday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
The West Piedmont Health District contributed 117 new cases to the record total. That's actually lower than Saturday's 132 and well short of the single-day mark of 151 set two weeks ago.
There were no new deaths reported, but the district added four more people to be hospitalized.
Henry County reported 45 new cases and one of the hospitalizations, and Franklin County had 40 cases and the other three hospitalizations.
Martinsville had 19 new cases, and Patrick County had 13.
There were no new cases added to the 89 reported in the outbreak at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville.
That facility was added to the state’s tracking database earlier this week, but management from Kissito Health Care, its owners, had sent out emails to staff, residents and their families alerting them to the growing problem.
Since the pandemic began, the district has record 8,438 cases, with 148 deaths and 519 hospitalizations.
Here’s how they break down:
- Henry County: 3,330, 242 hospitalizations, 64 deaths.
- Martinsville: 1,220, 107, 28.
- Patrick County: 936, 75, 28.
- Franklin County: 2,942, 95, 28.
By comparison the Danville-Pittsylvania Health District set a record on Sunday, with more than 200 new cases. Danville has reported 3,147 cases (with 63 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 3,594 (with 41 deaths).
The percentage of positive results from testing was at 14.2% on Sunday.
Vaccination efforts continue around the state. As of Sunday, 283,342 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard. Of those, 33,470 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses.