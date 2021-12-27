Virtual public hearings on changes in data science SOLs slated

The Virginia Board of Education announces two virtual public hearings for the proposed Data Science Standards of Learning: Tuesday, Jan. 11, and Thursday, Jan. 20.

Information on each public hearing is listed below.

People who wish to participate should register in advance. To address the Board on the proposed Data Science Standards of Learning, email vdoe.mathematics@doe.virginia.gov and let them know which public hearing you plan to address the Board on the proposed Standards.

Both public hearings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the VDOE YouTube Channel.

Data Science SOL Virtual Public Hearing #1 will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11. To register, visit https://doe-virginia-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lKQSQYdFTlqnV4KKK8tvrA.

Data Science SOL Virtual Public Hearing #2 will be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. To register, visit https://doe-virginia-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DPwEYXnjQwiFOAh-DB2QNg.

More information about the proposed Data Science Standards of Learning can be found at www.doe.virginia.gov/boe/meetings/2021/11-nov/item-j.docx. In summary:

The Proposed Data Science Standards of Learning and the Proposed Data Science Standards of Learning Curriculum Framework include the following strands:

Data and Society - Understanding data science facilitates critical examination of questions in different parts of society and supports informed data-driven decision making.

Data and Ethics - Ethical implications may result from the types of methods used for data collection, processing, representation, analysis, and use.

Data and Communication - Data visualizations are used to communicate insights about complex data sets to support an audience in making decisions.

Data Modeling - Mathematical models are used to predict future, unobserved data values.

Data and Computing - Technology is used to effectively prepare, analyze, and communicate with data.

The document states: "Using technology tools, such as CODAP, Python, or Excel/Google Sheets, students will be collecting and cleaning data, representing and analyzing data, and building models that will allow for the examination of problems in society. Students will examine problems for which data sets may already exist, or may collect data around an authentic problem or situation."

Questions about the public hearing should be directed to vdoe.mathematics@doe.virginia.gov.