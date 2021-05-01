WATCH NOW: State minimum-wage hike to $9.50 not a worry for some businesses

DANVILLE -- Business owner Steve DelGiorno said he won't feel much of an impact from Virginia's minimum-wage hike to $9.50 an hour that went into effect Saturday.
It's the jump to $11 an hour beginning next January that unsettles DelGiorno, owner of Lynn Street Market and Crema & Vine coffee and wine bar.
"I'm not worried about the increase in May," DelGiorno told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday afternoon. "I'm worried about the extra increase in January."
The wage increases are part of the commonwealth's phased approach to lifting the rate to $15 an hour in 2026. Following the boost in January 2022, the state's minimum wage will go up to $12 in January 2023 and $13.50 per hour in January 2025 before reaching $15.
However, the increases scheduled for 2025 and 2026 must be re-enacted by the General Assembly before July 2024 in order to become effective.
Business owners say they will have to re-examine their budgets down the road after Saturday's wage increase, but Virginia Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, told The Washington Post that the state is behind others in employee pay.
“It’s a little overdue,” Saslaw said. “Hell, Arkansas is like $10 or $11 an hour.”
Arkansas' minimum wage is $11 per hour, and Virginia's neighbor to the north, Maryland, has a minimum wage of $11.75, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Washington, D.C.'s hourly rate is $15.
North Carolina's and Tennessee's minimum wage are both at the federal floor of $7.25 an hour. West Virginia's rate is $8.75 per hour, according to the labor department.
Saturday's wage boost was supposed to go into effect this past January but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
As for DelGiorno, he said he wishes the increase to $11 an hour in January were delayed.
"Hitting small businesses with a minimum-wage increase while we're trying to catch our breath from COVID is just unreasonable," he said.
Pat Costagliola, owner of Frank's Italian Restaurant on Memorial Drive, said of the increase to $9.50 an hour, "It's not going to affect us much. We pretty much pay everyone more than that."
Costagliola, who has 22 employees, said he may have to increase prices a little bit following the January wage hike next year.
Tokyo Grill owner Hoi Kong said the wage hike would affect pay for his employees across the board, especially if a long-time employee making $10 an hour is suddenly working alongside a newcomer getting $9.50 an hour.
"Everybody has to go up a little bit," said Kong, who has 15 to 20 employees at his restaurant on Mount Cross Road.
Menu prices likely will have to increase, as well, he said.
Rick Barker, owner of Mucho Taqueria and Tequileria on Craghead Street, said $9.50-an-hour minimum won't affect the way he operates his business because that's starting wage for his employees.
"It really won't change anything today," said Barker, who has about 30 employees at Mucho.
However, he opposes government intervention in determining wages.
"The market should set the price for labor, rather than the government," he said. "The market should determine the value of a task."
If the government increases the price for $10-to-$15-per-hour, entry-level positions, then there will be fewer jobs available at those wages, he said.
Another challenge Barker said he faces is a shortage of workers, which forced him to temporarily close his other restaurant, The Garage. Kong has faced the same situation. They both blame the scenario on generous unemployment benefits offered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You've got a bunch of people at home collecting unemployment," Kong said, adding that he could use two or three more workers.
Barker said he appreciates the good intentions behind government policy helping out workers laid off because of the pandemic, but it now needs to be re-examined.
"When policies are such that we close the restaurant, then the policy needs to be revisited," Barker said.
As for the wage increase, "it's going to be quite the challenge for a lot a of people," said Adam Jones, owner of The Brick Running & Tri Store on Main Street.
Jones, who has five employees, said the increase in pay could mean a dollar or two increase for some of his workers.
"We'll look at the budget and look at what direction we're going," Jones said of how the increase will affect his business. "We'll navigate those waters like any other business."
