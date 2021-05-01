WATCH NOW: State minimum-wage hike to $9.50 not a worry for some businesses

Rick Barker, owner of Mucho Taqueria and Tequileria on Craghead Street, said $9.50-an-hour minimum won't affect the way he operates his business because that's starting wage for his employees.

"It really won't change anything today," said Barker, who has about 30 employees at Mucho.

However, he opposes government intervention in determining wages.

"The market should set the price for labor, rather than the government," he said. "The market should determine the value of a task."

If the government increases the price for $10-to-$15-per-hour, entry-level positions, then there will be fewer jobs available at those wages, he said.

Another challenge Barker said he faces is a shortage of workers, which forced him to temporarily close his other restaurant, The Garage. Kong has faced the same situation. They both blame the scenario on generous unemployment benefits offered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You've got a bunch of people at home collecting unemployment," Kong said, adding that he could use two or three more workers.

Barker said he appreciates the good intentions behind government policy helping out workers laid off because of the pandemic, but it now needs to be re-examined.