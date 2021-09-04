With tens of thousands coming for rock fest in Blairs amid virus surge, 'it's going to be a hot mess,' doctor says

Spillmann said, "I would like to encourage everyone to wear a mask and be vaccinated and we hope that they do and we will be encouraging people to do that before they come."

The health department is trying to arrange for people to have vaccines and COVID-19 testing kits available at the site, Spillmann said.

When asked if it was a good idea to hold the festival during a pandemic, Spillmann responded, "Do you think it's a good idea to have a college football game with 50,000 or 60,000 people there?"

Health department officials want the event to be as safe and as successful as possible, he added.

"We take ... everybody's health and safety very seriously," Spillmann said. "It's paramount for us."

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, which will have officials at the site, is not running the event, but helping out, he said.

"We're going to advise people the best we can," Spillmann said. "We always want to help the county, the promoter and the people to have a great experience."

Traffic