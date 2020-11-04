With windfall expected from casino, Danville eyes how to invest millions

With voters’ approval of a Caesars Virginia casino resort at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield, Danville is looking at the likelihood of tens of millions of dollars in added annual revenue.
That means officials will begin examining needed projects, including revamping city schools and community redevelopment.
“Education, housing and neighborhood redevelopment, economic development, those are the items that are coming forth,” Danville City Manager Ken Larking said.
City officials are also talking to financial advisers to make sure Danville continues to pay for services residents have been accustomed to receiving, Larking said.
Ann Vandervliet Stratton, who serves on the Investing in Danville committee, pointed to school renovations as the most vital issue to tackle.
“The strength of our public education system is important to be able to attract future investment in Danville,” Stratton said. “Our schools need to be as strong as possible.”
Investing in Danville is an advisory committee made up of 11 members who receive feedback from the community on how to invest new casino revenues.
The group has staged virtual town hall meetings to gather input from residents. Those interested in giving feedback can take a survey a www.danvilleva.gov/casino.
George Washington High School, Langston Campus, G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School and Woodberry Hills Elementary School need a total of more than $100 million in renovations, officials have said.
A study released in January 2018 by RRMM Architects in Roanoke found that needed work at the four schools would have cost about $119 million if it had started in 2019, but the expense would go up to $138 million if it were done in 2021. That price tag would increase to as much as $152 million in 2023, according to the study.
The schools were built in the 1950s and have not been renovated since the early 2000s, nearly 20 years ago.
The issue is not merely about getting shiny new buildings, Stratton said, but about new heating and air systems and other infrastructure.
“We cannot continue to disregard school buildings that are in disrepair,” Stratton said.
Money flowing in
The casino resort, expected to open in 2023, would include multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa.
Based on estimates by Caesars, the casino development would generate — by the third year of operation — $22 million in state-collected gaming tax revenue remitted to the city, $12 million in annual supplemental payments to Danville and $4.2 million in meals, sales, lodging and property taxes.
Because the referendum passed, Caesars will — by the end of 2020 — pay $5 million to buy the Schoolfield site where the casino would be built and pay $15 million to the city within 30 days of the referendum.
Crystal Cobbs, chair of the Danville School Board, told the Register & Bee that school officials will work with the Danville Education Foundation to help determine how to spend any additional money from the casino.
Community input would also be needed, said Cobbs, who also serves on the Investing in Danville Committee.
“This project will lead to considerable new revenue for the city, and we look forward to working with City Council to discuss how these funds can be invested for the benefit of Danville’s students,” Cobbs said in a prepared statement. “We are also excited to have Caesars Virginia as a corporate partner in our community. They have a strong track record of supporting charitable causes in the areas where they operate.”
New police station
Also, passage of the casino referendum gives the green light to a new $17 million police headquarters to be built at 2291 Memorial Drive, west of Bishop Avenue.
The police station project would be a combination of construction of a new building and historic restoration of the former Dan River Inc. executive office building, which the city then would lease.
A purchase-and-sale agreement would be for a separate lot — where the $8 million worth of new construction would take place — next door. The city would enter into an agreement that calls for the developer to finance the cost of construction.
The developer would use historic tax credits to lower the cost of renovation of the existing building, which would be subdivided from the rest of the property. The plan is to lease that portion for 15 years, with a first right of refusal during the entire term.
The city would use $5.9 million from the initial $20 million in payments from Caesars to pay toward tenant up-fits for the new construction and set aside two years’ totals of lease/purchase payments.
Larking said city officials will meet with the developer, Ed Walker of with 2291 Schoolfield LLC, to discuss starting the project. Blair Construction in Pittsylvania County is the builder.
As for housing and neighborhood redevelopment, a new casino with 1,300 jobs brings the potential for more people buying homes in the city, he said. That makes upgrading of homes and keeping neighborhoods owner-based — instead of renter-based — all the more important, he said.
“There’s a real chance here to get a good-paying job and then have that translate into a home purchase and the ability to have more financial security, which would be incredibly helpful to any family,” he said.
John R. Crane is a reporter for the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at jcrane@registerbee.com or 434-791-7987.
