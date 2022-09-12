Woman dies in Pittsylvania Co. wreck

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred at 7:46 p.m. Saturday on Route 29, two-tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County.

A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 29, when the vehicle ran off left side the roadway, overturned in the median and came to rest in the southbound lanes.

The Ford was driven by Samuel C. Pickral, 26, of Hurt. He was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Arriana Wyatt, 24, of Hurt. She was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.