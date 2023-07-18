Susan T. Gooden, dean and professor of the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, has been honored with the Rutledge Social Equity Award for Pioneering Work in Public Administration.

Gooden, an internationally renowned scholar, is also a native of Martinsville.

“Dr. Gooden grew up here and went to Martinsville High School and Patrick & Henry Community College,” wrote Henry County Public Information Officer Brandon Martin.

Martin said she is also a former professor of Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner.

“Dale had her as a professor for his MPA [Masters of Public Administration] program at Virginia Tech,” Martin wrote.

“As my first professor in the Master of Public Administration program at Virginia Tech, she instilled a continued passion for public service, critical thinking and leadership,” Wagoner said. “She has empowered many individuals to make a lasting difference in the world of public administration.”

Last month, Gooden received the 2023 Philip J. Rutledge Social Equity Award, an honor bestowed by the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA) recognizing Gooden’s commitment of over 20 years to advancing social equity.

“The Rutledge Award emphasizes Gooden’s enduring dedication to promoting social equity, a commitment planted during her tenure at Virginia Tech. She established the Race and Social Policy Research Center there in 2001, an institution dedicated to the study of public policy, with particular focus on race, ethnicity, and equity,” a release from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) stated.

After graduating from Martinsville High School, Gooden earned an Associate of Science in Natural Science at Patrick & Henry Community College. From there she attended Virginia Tech, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master of Arts in Political Science. From the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University, Gooden received her Ph.D. in Political Science.

Recognized internationally as an expert on social equity, a commentary by Gooden titled “Equity is democracy in action” was published in the May 21 edition of the Richmond Times Dispatch.

“The supreme law of the land, the U.S. Constitution, begins with the words ‘We the people ...’ But, for more than a century, the term ‘we’ did not extend inclusion to African Americans until after the passage of the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments, and still years later, the inclusion of women via the 19th Amendment. It was the quest for equity, fairness and justice that made these accomplishments so. Fundamentally, equity is democracy in action,” wrote Gooden.

In Gooden’s commentary, she recognized leaders in history who have advanced the attainment of equality and the importance of the Americans with Disabilities Act that requires accessibility of public buildings for people using wheelchairs.

“The passage of this law improved equity for millions of individuals relative to accessing jobs, schools, transportation, government agencies and private businesses,” wrote Gooden.

Democratic values compels us to work toward fair solutions and attention is needed to bridge the gaps in learning among our nation’s youth and the inadequate funding for historically Black colleges needs to be addressed, Gooden wrote.

“As Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, now deceased, appropriately surmised, ‘What the people want is very simple — they want an America as good as its promise,’” wrote Gooden.

Gooden brought her expertise to the VCU Wilder School as an Associate Professor in 2004, and has served in various leadership roles there. During her tenure as executive director of VCU’s Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute, she championed the Minority Political Leadership Institute, enhancing its influence on issues pertinent to minority communities, the release said.

The Philip J. Rutledge Social Equity Award highlights the contributions of those advancing social equity in public administration. The award is bestowed by NAPA, a non-partisan, Congressionally chartered nonprofit, providing thought leadership that elevates public administration.