Stop the Violence & Say No to Drugs Walkathon set for Saturday

Stop the Violence & Say No to Drugs Walkathon, billed as "A day of healing & fellowship," will be held Saturday. Meet at 11 a.m. in the Big Chair parking lot; the walk begins at noon.

Walkers will go to Baldwin Park (below Albert Harris Elementary School), and people who don't want to walk can join them there. Wear your shirts to honor your lost loved ones.

Small Town Orchestra will perform, and Heads of State will have a car show; King Kidz will have an arcade. Kay Moorhead, Kaleshia Payne, Christopher Wilson and Peer Recovery Connection Executive Director Keith Owens will speak. Bring your pop-up tents and chairs.

To donate or volunteer, call 276-806-0932. Sponsors are Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle Church, Ann's Kitchen, Heads of State Entertainment, Pastor Charles Whitfield, Performance 276, Irisburg District Supervisor Garrett Dillard, Pepsi-Danville, Boys and Girls Club MHC and God's Pit Crew.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.