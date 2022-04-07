 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temporary trouble with county phone lines

Henry County is "currently experiencing difficulties receiving incoming calls to our various departments and constitutional offices (Sheriff’s Office, Courts, etc.)," a 9 a.m. notice from the county states today (Thursday, April 7).

"This issue does not affect our 9-1-1 Center. As of now, we are able to still make outgoing calls and our fax machines are working for both outgoing and incoming calls. We are working with our telephone provider to resolve the issue but do not have a timeframe as of yet."

