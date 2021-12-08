Ten Oaks in Patrick to expand, with $9.3 million facility, 11 jobs

“Thanks to companies like Ten Oaks and Prolam, forestry is Virginia’s third-largest private industry, a critical part of the Commonwealth’s economy especially in rural areas,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring in the release. “I am pleased to partner with Patrick County through the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Program to support this important project, one that grows the market for Virginia hardwoods and supports proper management and restoration of our forests.”

"Ten Oaks’ decision to expand in Patrick County is a testament to the highly-skilled workforce and extensive infrastructure networks in place across the Commonwealth and especially in Southern Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We thank the company for its investment in the region and contribution to Virginia’s wood products industry, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

“We are really happy with this announcement, and we are convinced that this project will have a positive impact for Patrick County’s community,” said Ten Oaks President Pierre Thabet. “This will help to accelerate the growth by developing new innovations and secure the well-being of the region. We are confident that it will be a success over time.”