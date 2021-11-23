Thanksgiving edition

To our readers: Thanksgiving Holiday Edition
This year Martinsville Bulletin Thanksgiving Holiday edition will be delivered and available for sale Wednesday, Nov. 24. Wednesday’s is the edition that includes the holiday shopping inserts, including for grocery stores, and a 48-page puzzle book. There will not be a print edition on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, but there will be a holiday e-Edition available for all subscribers.
Please go online to www.martinsvillebulletin.com/activate to register for full access to the e-Edition.
If you need any help getting registered, please send us an email at circulation@martinsvillebulletin.com and we will be happy to assist you.
Please have a fun and safe Thanksgiving holiday. Thank you for reading the Martinsville Bulletin.
Wendi Craig
General Manager
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Holly Kozelsky
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.