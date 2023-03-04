The Virginia Attorney General's Office has issued a stern warning to the former New College Foundation demanding assurance that it will not distribute any money until an understanding has been reached.

New College Foundation (NCF) announced on Feb. 7 that it had reorganized and renamed itself MHC Academic Foundation (MHCAF) and would no longer be limited to financially supporting New College Institute (NCI).

NCF was incorporated on Oct. 19, 2006, with the stated purpose "to provide financial and other support to New College Institute." The first members of NCF's Board of Trustees were Clay Campbell, Worth H. Carter Jr., Barry M. Dorsey, Virginia Hamlet, Elizabeth Haskell, George W. Lester II, Kimble Reynolds Jr., Robert Spilman Jr. and Marshall Stowe.

The Articles of Reinstatement of MHC Academic Foundation (former NCF), adopted on Nov. 1 and effective Feb. 7, list as purpose "to provide financial and other support for the dissemination of education in Martinsville and Henry County, Virginia, including, but not limited to, support for New College Institute."

The Foundation's website lists as current members of the Board of Trustees: Simone Redd, chair; Dr. James Rountree, vice-chair; Jonathan Martin, treasurer; Schnika Hodge, secretary, and Andy Doss, Darrell Jones and Carey Wright.

The letter from Richmond

On Feb. 15, Senior Assistant Attorney General Ramona Taylor sent a letter to MHCAF/former NCF Executive Director Kevin DeKoninck of Tennessee, advising him that NCF was established "for the specific purpose of providing financial support and other support to New College Institute" and reorganizing in such a way as to allow itself to distribute money elsewhere "requires discussion, as well as clarification regarding the funds raised, endowed, or held for NCI's benefit prior to Feb. 7, to the benefit of any organization or entity other than NCI."

Taylor's letter, a copy of which was made available to the Bulletin, made clear that in the view of the Attorney General's Office, "such restricted funds may not properly be distributed for the benefit of any other organization."

When DeKoninck was asked by the Bulletin on Feb. 8 concerning the new mission of the Foundation and where it plans to use funds outside of NCI, he responded on Feb. 10 that “Over the next few months, in consultation with our long term partners, we will have exploratory conversations with several academic initiatives in the Martinsville and Henry County region, including the New College Institute, that complement the mission of the newly reorganized MHC Academic Foundation.”

He added, “The recent reorganization does not change the status of any managed funds. The New College Foundation historically has received financial support from patrons across the Commonwealth, and in order to maintain those relationships with our stakeholders, the MHC Academic Foundation is proud to share the news of our renewed mission far and wide. We especially look forward to rededicating ourselves to the advancement of education in our area and will continue to foster our connection with the community.”

MHCAF Board Chair Simone Redd on Friday declined to comment on the letter, referring the Bulletin to DeKoninck.

DeKoninck told the Bulletin Friday afternoon that the Foundation prefers to handle media correspondence by receiving questions by email so that they can be discussed with the the foundation board. He said that a response would most likely not come until the middle of the following week.

$12.2 million

The Foundation has nearly $12.2 million in assets, according to its most recent Form 990, the public document that nonprofit organizations are required to file with the Internal Revenue Service.

The Foundation and NCI have had an unexplained strained relationship for years. The Office of the Attorney General's letter to DeKoninck makes reference to a Feb. 8 communication in which DeKoninck proposed "to move forward with a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') between the Foundation and New College Institute. Intervening events warrant pausing that dialogue until certain other matters are resolved."

Harvest Foundation

In the Articles of Restatement of the MHC Academic Foundation signed by DeKoninck and filed with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, it is stated that upon the “dissolution of the Foundation and the winding up of its affairs, the net assets of the Foundation shall be distributed exclusively to the Harvest Foundation of the Piedmont.”

However, the 2006 document states that upon dissolution of NCF, the assets "shall be distributed exclusively to New College Institute or one or more foundations dedicated to its support." The assets can be distributed elsewhere only if NCI "may not receive such distributions" and there isn't any other foundation dedicated to the support of NCI.

The Bulletin on Friday requested comment from Harvest Foundation President Kate Keller and Senior Program Officer DeWitt House. Latala Hodges, Harvest's director of communications, responded:

"New College Foundation has not applied for or received any funds from The Harvest Foundation since the last grant ended in January, 2017. As such, The Harvest Foundation is not privy to any procedural or funding decisions made by NCF/MHC Academic Foundation leadership," Hodges wrote by email.

Deadline for response

In her letter, Taylor wrote that "NCI asks MHCAF to provide written assurance that it will not distribute funds the organization held prior to Feb. 7, to the benefit of any organization or entity other than NCI" and to do so "no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 21," and that the letter be transmitted to Christina Reed, who was NCI's interim executive director at the time, with the Attorney General's Office copied on the correspondence.

Reed said on Friday that she was aware of the letter, but she declined to comment, noting that NCI Board Vice Chair Richard Hall would be the designated spokesperson for NCI on the matter. NCI's new executive director, Joe Sumner, just stepped into his role Tuesday.

Hall said on Saturday morning, "We received a letter by late the 21st from the foundation's counsel, Gentry Locke. I can't get into that. No comment as to what the response says at this time." Gentry Locke Attorneys is a law firm in Roanoke.

However, Hall did have some things to say about the situation in general: "All NCI has ever wanted is a normal working relationship with a normal foundation, just like any other foundation works with its beneficiary entity. In my years of business experience I have never seen anything as dysfunctional as how NCF has viewed its role."

NCI Board Chair Va. Sen. Bill Stanley did not return a call for comment on Friday.

NCI states its case

Saturday evening, NCI issued a press release, credited to Hall, that states the NCI Board of Directors' Executive Committee had voted unanimously on Feb. 9 to hand the matter over to the Office of the Attorney General of Virginia, which is its legal counsel.

The press release states, NCF "has received significant financial support from donors who intended their charitable giving to fully support NCI, has received yearly grant monies earmarked for New College, and has received tax-payer monies utilized by the Commonwealth of Virginia for the purchase of the main campus building that the now non-functioning and defunct NCF previously owned by grants. For the past five years, despite continued efforts by NCI to engage with its own foundation, the New College Foundation has completely abandoned and abrogated its sole responsibility to provide support for NCI."

Over those five years the foundation has "sustained itself on other funds that were previously raised for NCI without the help of the current foundation’s leadership and has obtained Virginia taxpayer monies that were paid to it by the Commonwealth of Virginia for the state’s acquisition of the Baldwin Building," the release states.

Hall in the release calls the foundation's provision for leaving its assets upon dissolution to the Harvest Foundation improper and "completely unacceptable."

Wrote Taylor in letter from the Attorney General's Office to the former NCF: "If MHCAF fails to provide the requested assurance, or if MHCAF otherwise fails to comport with the requirements of the Act, the Office of the Attorney General of Virginia stands ready to protect the interests of NCI, the Commonwealth of Virginia and its citizens."