The latest in Martinsville property transactions, released on July 12 in the Bulletin

The following property transfers recorded in Martinsville were noted by the Bulletin on July 12, with another batch to be published next week:

From Lola Hall McBride through attorney-in-fact Mark A. Graham on March 18 to Kimberly D. Rakes: 925 Mulberry Road, $129,000 (assessed value $116,100)

From J. Smith Chaney Jr. on May 20 to The Pruitt Trust (George R. Pruitt III and Maria L. Pruitt): 1212 Sam Lions Trail, Martinsville, $422,000 (assessed value $281,300)

From Sonsdaug Inc. and John R. Puckett Jr., trustee, to XRPhoenix Investments LLC: 408 Clearview Drive, on June 6, for $17,000 (assessed value $30,000)

From Dennis Fleet Wilson on May 23 to XRPhoenix Investments LLC: 706 Spruce St., $20,000 (assessed value $50,000)

From Patricia D. Thacker, executrix of the estate of the late Mary Wray Hall, and Traci Delane Burroughs AKA Traci Delane Lawrence, remainderman interest holder, on May 27, to Tracie Delane Burroughs, grantee, and Kitty Southerland, party of the third part: 924 Glade St., $1

From Cony Perez Cordova and Manuel Cordova to Felipe Perez-Quintero on May 17: two parcels on west side of Liberty Street

From Aaron J. Rawls to Oakdale Inn LLC, 50 Loury Lester Drive, on April 1: three lots on the northwesterly side of Oakdale Street, $645,000 (assessed value $289,100). Deed of trust: 214 Oakdale St., signed by Leeland V. Prillaman and Linda F. Prillaman of Oakdale Inn LLC, on June 1

From John Freeland to Wallis S. Berry on May 26: Lot 10, Section 8, Forest Park Subdivision; grantee’s address, 1106 Cherokee Court; $240,100 (assessed value $99,600)

From Eastland Properties LLC to Alicia Jimenez on June 1: 118 Village St., $62,000 (assessed value $51,500)

From Kimberly Dawn Wilson McCrickard, Donnie Ratcliff and Ronnie Ratcliff, to Brandi Hurst on June 2: lot on east side of Burchland Drive, $19,500 (assessed value $9,800)

From A1 Properties LLC (Atul Chumble, Devendra Pore and Mandar Kulkarni) on May 16 to Implesay Investments LLC of North Carolina on May 16: two lots on Starling Avenue, $340,000 (assessed value $279,000). Purchase Money Deed of Trust between Implesay Investments LLC of North Carolina and Hoyett L. “Len” Barrow Jr, Esquire, and Philip G. Gardner of East Church Street, Martinsville for $204,000, payable to A1 Properties LLC, due June 1, 2032, signed by Implesay Investments LLC managing member Sachin S. Mukherjee on May 25.

Gift Deed from Tommy L. Young and Gladys H. Young on June 6 to Tanishia Rose Young and Charlie W. Galloway Jr.: property on west side of Second Street and south side of C Street.

From Tracy Blaine Dunford, sole heir at law of Robert Eugene Dunford, to XRPhoenix Investments LLC: Lot 89, Section B, Chatham Heights and Lot 56 Franklin Heights and lot on easterly side of Dillard Street and southwesterly side of the D&W Railroad right-of-way and lot on south margin of SR 688, Ridgeway District: $76,000 (assessed value $86,100, 25% Henry County and 75% Martinsville)

From G. Winston Whitmore and Sarah M. Whitmore to Daniel H. Irwin and Stacie D. Irwin on May 31: three lots on easterly side of Kenmar Drive, $249,900 (assessed value $142,200)

From Brodrick M. Tejkl and Sarah Tejkl to Lyndee Boehringer on June 6: 715 Windsor Lane, $220,000 (assessed value $105,200)

From Thomas E. Hall to Frank W. Hodges and Tammy B. Hodges: lot in Druid Hills, $3,000

From Tami Hatcher as proponent of the estate of Teddy Webster Hatcher to Elizabeth Rivera on June 7: 1112 Askin St., $95,700 (assessed value $54,400)

Deeds of Contribution from Malvester Dixon Jr. and Sylvia Dixon to B.M.S. LLC on March 25: lot on north side of Watt Street near McCoy Street, and 610 Fayette Street and another lot on Watt Street.

From Lynette Manning AKA Lynette B. Richardson to Martinsville Home Buyers LLC on May 23: land on southwest side of Augusta Street at intersection with Dearborn Street, $27,000 (assessed value $58,600), secured by deed of trust for $27,000 from Martinsville Home Buyers LLC, signed by Sam Hopkins, managing member

From Howard L. Ashworth to Eric Blake on June 3: lot on northeasterly side of Askin St., $3,000 (assessed value $20,100)

From Cynthia A. Ussery to Terry Barbour Jr. on June 8: 833 Banks Road, $118,604 (assessed value $79,200)

From James R. “Butch” Mason Jr., executor of the estate of Dorothy Mason, and James R. Mason Jr. and Ronald Thomas Mason as beneficiaries under a will, to Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC of 715 S. Memorial Blvd., 335 Greyson St., $35,000 (assessed value $57,100)

Gift deed from Malvester Dixon Jr. and Sylvia D. Dixon to Malachi Bus Myeed Muhammad on June 8: 610 Fayette St. (assessed value $43,000)

From Troy Greg Reeves and Suzanne L. Reeves to Yeatts Properties LLC on June 8: lot on north side of Gravely Street Extension and lot on Market Street, $5,000 (assessed value $12,600)