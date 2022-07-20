 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The latest in Martinsville property transactions, released on July 20 in the Bulletin

  • 0

The following property transfers were recorded recently in Martinsville:

  • From Dorothy O. Wheeler through attorney-in-fact Ted Wheeler to Sidney McClure of Ridgeway on June 7: lot on west side of Banks Road, $75,000 (assessed value $28,100)
  • From Barry L. Burnette and Sandra K. Burnette, sole devisees of the late Sheila L. Adams, to Brandon Wirbelauer on June 13: lot on north side of Inman Street, $85,000 (assessed value $27,200)
  • From Samuel K. Barker and Elizabeth Ann Barker to Jess W. Jarrett and Christiana C. Jarrett on June 2: 1305 Mulberry Road, $310,000 (assessed value $173,300)
  • From Victor Joseph Correa to Julie Inman on May 23: lot on northeasterly side of Sam Lions Trail, $275,000 (assessed value $121,400)
  • From Barry Nelson Odell and Tammy Dishmon Odell to George H. Gutshall and Vickie R. Gutshall on June 14: 811 Burgess St., $30,000 (assessed value $33,300)
  • From NGM LLC (signed by Chris Hyler) to Kaitlyn Spencer on June 13: 922 Childress Drive, $92,000 (assessed value $34,800)
  • From Elaine B. Clark, sole devisee of Trula B. Clark, to Luis R. Medina Romero on June 15: 1124 Askin St., $44,900 (assessed value $37,500)
  • From Jessie J. Lester to Mary Magaline Allen on June 17: 706 Stultz Road, $30,000 (assessed value $19,800)
  • From David L. Cooper II to Deborah Ann Cooper on June 16: 749 Indian Trail, $150,000 (assessed value $134,400)
  • From Brenda D. Hairston and James W. Hairston to Catherine A. Parramore on June 16: 114 Sellers St., $85,000 (assessed value $22,400)
  • From Rosalyn K. Kidd, for herself and on behalf of Kevin Hodge, Keith Hodge and Timothy Hodge on May 25, to Coy M. Slade: lot on Franklin Street which had belonged to the late Christine Hairston
  • From Lowell T. Haynes and Judith F. Haynes to Roanoke Homes and Rehab LLC on June 22: 1015 Jefferson Circle, $27,000 (assessed value $51,100)
  • From 816 E. Church Street LLC (manager, Veraz LLC, signed by manager Rahul Sharma) to BK Colonial LLC of New York on June 15: property at 816 Church St.
  • From Joseph Irving Leizer and Allyson Kouri Leizer to James B. Coleman Jr. on June 24: 611 Mulberry Road, $417,000 (assessed value $150,300)
  • From Jerry S. Wood and Joanna S. Wood to Lori Hartman Peak on June 24: 1602 Sam Lions Trail, $289,900 (assessed value $157,400)
  • From Joe Russell Harbour and Kathy Lynn Harbour (now known as Kathy Murphy) to Gwendolyn Scott, Anthony Brooks and Georgia Lambert on June 24: lot on South side of Perdue Street, $20,000 (assessed value $18,000)
  • From HFT Legacy LLC to James M. Murphy and Cheroyl A. Murphy on June 17: 1207 Middle St., $170,000 (assessed value $52,600)

People are also reading…

The latest in Martinsville property transactions, released on July 12 in the Bulletin
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Axton man indicted for murder

Axton man indicted for murder

One man indicted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend's father - another one for concealment of a dead body - and 120 more indictments.

Stipends approved for PSA employees

Stipends approved for PSA employees

Full-time employees were made eligible for a one-time payment of $1,200, and part-time employees averaging at least 20 hours a week were made eligible for $600.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil marks 10 years since Aurora theater shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert