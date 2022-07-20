The latest in Martinsville property transactions, released on July 20 in the Bulletin

The following property transfers were recorded recently in Martinsville:
- From Dorothy O. Wheeler through attorney-in-fact Ted Wheeler to Sidney McClure of Ridgeway on June 7: lot on west side of Banks Road, $75,000 (assessed value $28,100)
- From Barry L. Burnette and Sandra K. Burnette, sole devisees of the late Sheila L. Adams, to Brandon Wirbelauer on June 13: lot on north side of Inman Street, $85,000 (assessed value $27,200)
- From Samuel K. Barker and Elizabeth Ann Barker to Jess W. Jarrett and Christiana C. Jarrett on June 2: 1305 Mulberry Road, $310,000 (assessed value $173,300)
- From Victor Joseph Correa to Julie Inman on May 23: lot on northeasterly side of Sam Lions Trail, $275,000 (assessed value $121,400)
- From Barry Nelson Odell and Tammy Dishmon Odell to George H. Gutshall and Vickie R. Gutshall on June 14: 811 Burgess St., $30,000 (assessed value $33,300)
- From NGM LLC (signed by Chris Hyler) to Kaitlyn Spencer on June 13: 922 Childress Drive, $92,000 (assessed value $34,800)
- From Elaine B. Clark, sole devisee of Trula B. Clark, to Luis R. Medina Romero on June 15: 1124 Askin St., $44,900 (assessed value $37,500)
- From Jessie J. Lester to Mary Magaline Allen on June 17: 706 Stultz Road, $30,000 (assessed value $19,800)
- From David L. Cooper II to Deborah Ann Cooper on June 16: 749 Indian Trail, $150,000 (assessed value $134,400)
- From Brenda D. Hairston and James W. Hairston to Catherine A. Parramore on June 16: 114 Sellers St., $85,000 (assessed value $22,400)
- From Rosalyn K. Kidd, for herself and on behalf of Kevin Hodge, Keith Hodge and Timothy Hodge on May 25, to Coy M. Slade: lot on Franklin Street which had belonged to the late Christine Hairston
- From Lowell T. Haynes and Judith F. Haynes to Roanoke Homes and Rehab LLC on June 22: 1015 Jefferson Circle, $27,000 (assessed value $51,100)
- From 816 E. Church Street LLC (manager, Veraz LLC, signed by manager Rahul Sharma) to BK Colonial LLC of New York on June 15: property at 816 Church St.
- From Joseph Irving Leizer and Allyson Kouri Leizer to James B. Coleman Jr. on June 24: 611 Mulberry Road, $417,000 (assessed value $150,300)
- From Jerry S. Wood and Joanna S. Wood to Lori Hartman Peak on June 24: 1602 Sam Lions Trail, $289,900 (assessed value $157,400)
- From Joe Russell Harbour and Kathy Lynn Harbour (now known as Kathy Murphy) to Gwendolyn Scott, Anthony Brooks and Georgia Lambert on June 24: lot on South side of Perdue Street, $20,000 (assessed value $18,000)
- From HFT Legacy LLC to James M. Murphy and Cheroyl A. Murphy on June 17: 1207 Middle St., $170,000 (assessed value $52,600)