"They bamboozled us:" Couple who went for housing help in Danville were dropped off homeless in Martinsville

All Star Bullock and Zenobra “Barry” Williams were trying to do was find housing, but they ended up dropped off with all their belongings Dec. 28 in the Martinsville library parking lot, enrolled in counseling programs they don’t understand yet still with nowhere to stay.

That night they took the 6:30 p.m. bus from the library to the Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center.

“The Warming Center is a really nice place,” said Bullock, who is almost 4 months pregnant. “They feed you good. It’s nice, warm and cozy. I feel like if anybody is trying to help, it is that Warming Center.”

Warming Center volunteer Tom Salyer has given them resources for finding jobs and told them they should be on a priority list for an apartment, and his advice is already working.

However, the two recent nights the Warming Center was closed they slept at the Dick & Willie Trail.

Peer Recovery Connection (PRC) has been helpful, Bullock said: They have been able to eat there and pass the time playing games. Someone at PRC got them a good prospect on an apartment.

They also spend a lot of time in the Martinsville library, especially before the Warming Center bus arrival.

Met at the Mission

The couple met at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke. Williams, a New Jersey native, arrived there Aug. 17, a few weeks after a girlfriend he had been living with kicked him out.

He had been working full-time in construction and part-time at a restaurant. He got fired first from the restaurant for missing his shift – because when he was supposed to be working he had to wait a full 8 hours, with all his worldly possessions (after giving up what he couldn’t carry with him), for the intake process at the Roanoke shelter, he said. Two weeks later the construction company let him go, saying work was slow.

Williams said he had studied criminal justice, but has problems with PTSD, bipolar disorder and anxiety for which he has been prescribed medication, he said.

The couple met Sept. 3, when Bullock arrived at the Rescue Mission. She is from Henderson, North Carolina, but her world turned upside down after both her parents died, her mother most recently.

When one of Bullock’s friends in Danville offered to take them in, they accepted.

However, that help didn’t last, and “we were right back in the predicament again,” Bullock said. They ended up sleeping nights in a park, as the nights got colder and colder.

Their unintended journey to Martinsville started on Dec. 21, when they went to EPIC Health Partners LLC in Danville.

EPIC Health

In a telephone interview Friday Crystal Breedlove of EPIC Health Partners LLC in Danville described to the Bulletin the company’s services.

“We are a mental health agency that provides community-based services,” she said. “We have community mental health services. … It includes mobile crisis, community stabilization, mental health skill-building, telepsychiatry, intensive in-home for children, outpatient therapy for adults and children, and also addiction and recovery treatment services. In that we have intensive outpatient therapy.” EPIC’s Substance Abuse Intensive Outpatient Program (SAIOP) is a group service, she said.

EPIC provides the same services at its Martinsville and Danville locations, she said, and its Richmond location offers most of those services.

Williams said on Wednesday that an EPIC supervisor he knew as Crystal was the only employee there who seemed to have his and Bullock’s best interests at heart, but other staff members at EPIC insisted upon enrolling him in the maximum number of programs his insurance, Virginia Premier (Medicaid), would cover.

“Crystal said I didn’t need to go to any programs,” he said. “I was supposed to go straight community stabilization, which would put us in hotel long term until an apartment could be found. They shot that down.”

Before he signed up for any of the programs, EPIC staff told him they could get him housing, he said. But “as soon as we got in the program, everything they were saying was no longer. That same intention changed, except for Crystal; her intentions never changed.”

Places to stay

Between Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services, EPIC Health Partners and Mobile Crisis, the couple were put up for five days around Christmas in hotels in Danville.

A counselor named Sara at EPIC in Danville suggested a way they could get shelter for five more nights, Bullock said: “They sent us to the hospital, Sovah ER in Danville,” with instructions to claim either that they were suicidal or were drug addicts wanting to detox in order to get lodging.

However, Bullock said, when they arrived at the ER, they couldn’t get into the waiting room because of Covid regulations.

Back at EPIC, Bullock said, the supervisor Crystal got them a hotel room for the night, paid out of her own pocket, “because quote-unquote the worker gave us the wrong information and she felt bad. She’s the only one I could say who was doing something to help us out, every time.”

When Breedlove was asked Friday if she could confirm that an EPIC counselor advised a couple to make those claims to get a hospital stay, she replied, “No, ma’am.”

The next day, two women from Epic seemed pleased to bring them three bags of food from a food pantry – “They told me it was my lucky day,” Bullock said. However, it was mostly canned food – and the couple had neither a can opener to open it with nor a stove to cook it on.

On Dec. 28, EPIC sent the couple in a van driven by a “Miss Pam” to the parking lot of the Martinsville Branch Library. They were dropped off around 4:15 p.m. with promises that if EPIC found a place for them to stay in Danville, it would bring them back to Danville.

When asked if EPIC drops off homeless clients from Danville in Martinsville, Breedlove said, “If an individual happens to come in for needs for mental health services and at the same time is struggling for being unstable in our community, we link them to local resources, whatever’s available and what they’re willing to accept as local. Sometimes there might be availability here at our homeless shelter. There might not be availability at our homeless shelter, so we reach out to other areas because of course we wouldn’t want people sleeping on the streets.”

MHC Warming Center Director Ariel Johnson confirmed that EPIC often will “bring us people during the winter,” and when the Warming Center is not open, “will call us on the last day of their crisis program to attempt to get us to pay for hotels.” She said she could not recall if EPIC had called asking for shelter for a couple on Dec. 28, and also that EPIC could have asked another Warming Center volunteer.

‘Back and Forth’

The couple have spent most of their nights in Martinsville at the Warming Center, where on the first night they gave away all that canned food they couldn’t get open. The Warming Center gave them a tent to use on the nights it was closed, Bullock said.

They have spent their days at Peer Recovery Connection (PRC) on Main Street in uptown Martinsville. PRC’s lease for 133 E. Main St. ran out and it was supposed to leave Dec. 31, but according to the pair and to a call made Friday to PRC, it remains open in that location.

Bullock called Piedmont Community Services on Wednesday “to ask them can they help me out,” she said. She was told to wait there between noon and 3 p.m. but there was “no guarantee. There’s no point in me going over there to go through all my business, talk to all these psychiatrists, just for y’all to tell me you’re not going to be able to help me.”

From place to place to place, “Everything is rehearsed, all saying the same thing, like robots,” Williams said.

Williams and Bullock said they are enrolled in EPIC’s SAIOP program, with sessions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday – but they just went along with the programs so that EPIC would “help with long-term housing … to find us a place of our own,” Bullock said.

When the Bulletin visited EPIC’s two Martinsville locations several times on Thursday and Friday, the buildings were locked and the parking lots were empty.

Wednesday afternoon, Williams said, EPIC kept calling and texting the couple, wanting them to go back to Danville. He didn’t trust them, though, he said, so they were going to stay in Martinsville.

“They brought us from Danville to here,” Bullock said. “I’m pregnant, trying to get situated. I do not want to go back and forth.”

“I need to be assisted with helping me find a place that’s long-term housing,” Williams said in frustration on Wednesday. “I’ve been doing job applications, trying to take the next steps to move forward,” but one of the first lines to fill out on a job application is one’s address – and he doesn’t have one.

Yet that did work out after all, because by Thursday the couple did end up with jobs.

“But what is ‘everything’?”

After giving their insurance and Social Security numbers to EPIC in Danville, they were asked for them again – and complied – at Peer Recovery Connection, they said.

PRC Director Keith Owens said on Thursday night that PRC is funded with $200,000 from Piedmont Community Services and does not charge clients nor ask for clients for insurance information.

“Every program we have been going to, they are going to do this, going to do that, but then no results,” Williams said. “We went from Roanoke to Danville to Martinsville, going to all these different places … not getting nothing. They ask us, ‘What insurance do you have? Do you have Social Security numbers?’

“I asked these programs, ‘Why do I have to give this information?’” Williams said. “They say, ‘We’ve got to see what you qualify for.’” Yet he doesn’t know what programs he has been enrolled in or being charged for, nor for how much, he said.

“They are charging our Medicaid but you don’t know how much they are charging our Medicaid because they don’t give us a list” of costs, Bullock said. “I think Virginia Premier [Medicaid] is the one they really be looking for.”

Williams has Virginia Premier and was told “he got approved for everything,” Bullock said, “But what is ‘everything?’ Nobody knows. He’s approved for housing, counseling, substance abuse programs, but I didn’t get nothing yet.” Her coverage plan is different, she said.

When he has been to centers looking for a different sort of help, “the first thing they do is up my medicine,” Williams said. “They ain’t supposed to do that. The therapist is supposed to do that.”

While he is angry and cynical over not getting anywhere to live, she is more patient and optimistic: “I wait for them to help,” she said. “They say it’s a process. You can’t expect in one day they do everything for you.”

“They want the money before they even help you,” Williams said. “They give it to the counselor. If you want your money back, they want a reason to give you your money.”

Bullock countered that there’s a reason for that: An agency keeps a client’s income to help save for a future deposit on housing and related costs.

Of all the places they’ve been to, the Warming Center is by far the one that has helped them the most, they said.

That volunteer-run organization also is the only one that has not asked them for payment information.

‘They bamboozled us’

“They bamboozled us,” Williams said. “They need to put people in this position that’s really going to help people.”

Both said they are sharing their story because what has happened to them has happened to many people who also recently arrived in Martinsville, and they want to put a stop to it.

The couple are intent on getting solutions to their problems and answers to their questions.

They both start work Monday at a packing company in Martinsville. Additionally, Saturday he started his first day as a manager at Taco Bell in Collinsville, and she has an interview for a job at a store across the street from it.

They have a pretty good shot at an apartment, though it might take a few more weeks for them to get in it; Grace Network has pledged deposit assistance when the time comes.

Williams also aims to get what happened to them investigated, with the long-term goal of it not continuing to happen to other people.

“Change needs to start now, and we are not stopping until we have it,” he said.

He called Medicaid to ask what the charges have been for programs he has been enrolled in. A representative told him no bills had been sent in, “but she will send it to my email once they get it.”

He also plans to speak at Tuesday’s City Council meeting to let Martinsville officials and citizens know what is happening.

Though they expect a few more weeks of intense discomfort being homeless, Williams and Bullock look forward to creating a proper home for their soon-to-be family. If their baby is a girl, she will be named Zenovia Kyla Monea Williams, and if a boy, Zaleen Barry Williams.

“2023 is our year to get our lives back,” Williams said.