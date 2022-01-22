This week's government meetings: Citizen input on proposed solar farm, Jack Dalton award, more

Citizens speak out on a 378-acre solar farm in Axton, this year's Jack Dalton Award recipient will be recognized and contracts will be awarded for gear for firefighters in open government meetings this week.

Martinsville Schools

The Martinsville School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building.

On the agenda are:

Awards and recognitions (Kelly Ramirez, Cameron Cooper, Janie Fulcher)

Community focus (All State football player Andy Garcia and Brad Kinkema of the YMCA)

First reading of the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget

Closed session

Henry County Board of Supervisors

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building. The 104-page agenda packet, which includes documentation on the matters to be addressed, is attached to the web version of this story on www.martinsvillebulletin.com.

The agenda for the 3 p.m. session includes:

Report on delinquent tax collection efforts

Presentation by Blue Ridge Regional Library

Monthly update from the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation

Financial matters: additional appropriation re: Coronavirus relief funds, school board; grant for records preservation, clerk of court; grant funds, Riverview Park and Philpott Lake and Marina; asset forfeiture funds, Sheriff's Office; and award of contract re: patrol vehicles, Sheriff's Office.

Update on naming bridges in honor of fallen police officers

The agenda for the 6 p.m. session includes:

Presentation of the 2021 Jack Dalton Community Service Award

Award of contract re: turnout gear and airpacks for volunteer fire departments

Public hearings for rezoning applications by Bernice J. Crowe Jr. and Barry L. Nelson.

Martinsville City Council

Martinsville City Council will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for closed session and 7 p.m. regular session in Council Chambers in the Martinsville Municipal Building. The 15-page agenda packet, with supporting documents, is attached to the web version of this story on www.martinsvillebulletin.com.

The agenda for the regular session includes:

Read a proclamation acknowledging February 2022 as Black History Month

Hear information on a project to update and expand the Martinsville Historic District

Hear a presentation of a recent needs assessment study for eviction in Henry County and Martinsville

Here an update on the Blue Ridge Regional Library

Consider approval of the quarterly report

Business from the Floor: Citizens who wish to participate through public comment may do so by emailing their comments to Karen Roberts, Clerk of Council, at kroberts@ci.martinsville.va.us, calling in their comments to 276-403-5182, faxing comments to 276-403-5280, or mailing comments to City of Martinsville, attn.: Karen Roberts, P.O. Drawer 1112, Martinsville, VA 24114 by noon Monday. Citizens may also request to speak at the Council meeting in the same manner.

Board of Zoning Appeals

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building.

The agenda includes one item: A public hearing will be held to receive citizen input into the possible issuance of a special use permit that would allow for the construction of a large scale-solar energy facility. The proposal is to develop a 90 MW facility covering approximately 378 acres in the Iriswood District. The properties it would cover are located generally in the northeast vicinity of Mountain Valley Road and Dees Road, and along Summerset Drive and Rufus Road.

