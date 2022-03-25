Thomas Jefferson awards at VMNH recognize contributions toward natural history

Eric Hallerman, Brian Williams and Krista Hodges, Monogram Foods and Iridium Communications Inc. were honored with the 34th annual Thomas Jefferson Awards during a ceremony at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

The awards “recognize scientists and educators who have made significant contributions towards natural history,” said Earl Armstrong, VMNH Foundation board president, at the Thursday ceremony. He added that the awards and medals are named after Thomas Jefferson because “one of the chief interests of his life was studying natural history in Virginia.”

The Thomas Jefferson Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Natural Science was presented to Eric Hallerman, Ph.D., a professor in the department of fish and wildlife conservation at Virginia Tech.

“His many contributions to science are evidence that he shares Thomas Jefferson’s passion for our natural world,” said Nancy Moncrief, Ph.D., VMNH curator of mammalogy, who presented the award.

Hallerman has worked for Virginia Tech since 1989 and has led multiple field studies. He is the author of or contributor to four books and more than 200 peer-reviewed journal articles, said Moncrief. He has also served on many committees at professional organizations and has been on the editorial boards of nine scientific journals.

This award was presented to Hallerman because of his contributions to natural science in Virginia, including, but not limited to, scholarly achievements, teaching and mentoring students and professional and public service, she said.

“I don’t want to overstate my own contribution … if I made a decision to contribute to the knowledge of natural history in Virginia, it is because I have benefited from my interactions with others,” Hallerman said.

The Thomas Jefferson Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Natural Science Education was presented to Brian Williams, Virginia program manager for the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA), and Krista Hodges, DRBA education outreach manager.

“These two individuals not only care deeply about our environment, but are also passionate about educating audiences of all ages,” said Christy Deatherage, VMNH education manager.

Williams has been with the association since 2008 and Hodge since 2011, said Deatherage. “They have been instrumental in facilitating numerous education projects throughout the Dan River Basin region,” she added.

They installed a monarch waystation at VMNH last summer to attract pollinators and provide resources that will help monarch butterflies migrate, and are working on installing another in Danville, said Deatherage. They are also working on renovating the south Martinsville river access to create a family area on the riverside, putting in access steps and a trail at Fieldale Park and adding educational signs at J. Frank Wilson Park, she added.

Williams and Hodge both have programs for students and adults that “try to develop their sense of community in the outdoors” and give them a “pretty good understanding of nature,” said Williams.

Williams said that they get a lot of awards, but what makes this one so special is that it is for something that they have “poured our hearts into.” He added that one of their goals is to teach both children and adults that the “natural environment is our community and we cannot live without that community.”

“Thank you to the museum for being such a wonderful partner and for this award,” said Hodges. “It is truly an honor and it is very humbling to be recognized within our own community and by our own peers.”

The W. Bruce Wingo Conservation Award was presented to Monogram Foods and was accepted by Vice President of Operations at Monogram Foods Pat Strickland. The award is given to Monogram Foods as an organization that has made significant conservation efforts in Virginia.

“We wanted to celebrate a company that is right here in our community, said VMNH Executive Director Dr. Joe Keiper. The Monogram Loves Kids Foundation provides needs based scholarship for children to use museum resources, he said.

He added that Monogram Foods uses modern techniques to handle their waste products that is beneficial to the environment and has no strain on local infrastructure in our community. One of the reasons Monogram received this award is its treating 75,000 gallons of waste water a day that would have affected local infrastructure had the company not intervened. Mongram also recycles the heat from this treatment process to make manufacturing processes more efficient, Keiper said.

“Monogram is committed to investing in the communities in which we do business,” said Strickland. “We want to invest, not only monetarily, but also humanly in the communities.”

The William Barton Rogers Corporate Award was presented to Iridium Communications, Inc. and was accepted by Kelli Sullivan, public relations manager at Iridium Communications, Inc.

“Iridium is the only satellite network that covers the entire planet pole to pole connecting people and things,” she said. “It is especially exciting to get the opportunity to connect people who do such important work.”

Iridium Communications has a partnership with the VMNH to provide satellite information and phones that allow the VMNH to communicate with counterparts in the field at any location on the globe. Hayden Basset, VMNH assistant curator of archaeology, said he was able to use this technology to communicate with U.S. Army Captain William Welsh all the way in Honduras to aid in efforts to preserve cultural heritage sites.

“With our partnership with Iridium … I didn’t have to worry about where I was or what I was doing because Hayden could see me. That was a service provided to us as a safety net. Provided to us, free of charge, out of the goodness of their heart,” said Capt. Welsh.

“It is an honor to be here with you all and especially an honor to be here on behalf of Iridium to accept this award,” said Sullivan.

