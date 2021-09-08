Thousands expected for return of Bassett Heritage Festival on Saturday

The Bassett Heritage Festival returns Saturday, and committee chair Tony Wright says he’s expecting an even bigger crowd than normal, because so many other events have been cancelled.
“The most we’ve ever had is thirty-five-hundred,” he said, but he wouldn’t be surprised to see that number surpassed this year.
The yearly festival by Stanleytown Family Ruritan Club raises money for scholarships it gives to local students each year.
Bassett Furniture Industries Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jeb Bassett will be the parade’s grand marshal.
“I was honored to be asked to be the grand marshal,” Bassett said. The parade will go down Main Street in Bassett at 2 p.m. It will include the MHC Honor Guard, vintage vehicles, fire departments and rescue squads. Paul Kennedy and Shirley Amos are the parade coordinators.
Bassett will be driving a 1986 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, which “I have had some fun restoring over the last few years.” It had been owned by Bob Spilman, who was the chairman of Bassett from 1980 until 1997, he said.
The date of the parade – the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks – is significant, Bassett said.
The company appreciates the festival and has supported it for years by welcoming it to be held in on its premises and “supporting some activities for the younger children,” Bassett said. “The Ruritans do an excellent job in hosting” the festival.
He encouraged people to follow social distancing practices at the event.
“We certainly want to encourage people to stay in the groups of their families and social distance as best as they can, but we are comfortable that we’re spreading things out enough that people don’t have to be on top of each other,” Wright said.
“So many of these area festivals have been canceled because of COVID. The chance to get outside and be able to do something like we used to is going to be our biggest attraction.”
Each year, festival planning starts in October, right after that year’s festival has wrapped up. This year, “the most interesting thing to me is the number of people who jumped on board for the festival,” he said. “So many of the area festivals being cancelled and us deciding to proceed with this one has generated some excitement. … The phone has not stopped ringing. We’ve picked up 10 vendors in the last two days.”
Events start with a Ruritan pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. and will include a carnival and rides for kids; about 40 vendors that include food, home décor, political candidates, financial services and more; the bluegrass band The Southern Gentlemen (10-1) and the parade.
“Any time the community can come together for a cause is appropriate,” Bassett said. “Bassett Furniture has been here since 1902, so soon to be 120 years,” and even before that, his family had a sawmill in the area.
“We do appreciate all the vendors coming, and all the community coming out for the event, and appreciate Tony Wright in organizing the event and the Ruritans for sponsoring the event,” Bassett said. “They provide a clean, safe family atmosphere.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com