Thousands expected for return of Bassett Heritage Festival on Saturday

He encouraged people to follow social distancing practices at the event.

“We certainly want to encourage people to stay in the groups of their families and social distance as best as they can, but we are comfortable that we’re spreading things out enough that people don’t have to be on top of each other,” Wright said.

“So many of these area festivals have been canceled because of COVID. The chance to get outside and be able to do something like we used to is going to be our biggest attraction.”

Each year, festival planning starts in October, right after that year’s festival has wrapped up. This year, “the most interesting thing to me is the number of people who jumped on board for the festival,” he said. “So many of the area festivals being cancelled and us deciding to proceed with this one has generated some excitement. … The phone has not stopped ringing. We’ve picked up 10 vendors in the last two days.”

Events start with a Ruritan pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. and will include a carnival and rides for kids; about 40 vendors that include food, home décor, political candidates, financial services and more; the bluegrass band The Southern Gentlemen (10-1) and the parade.