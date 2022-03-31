Time capsule to be opened: This would have been Piedmont Trust Bank's 100th anniversary

The bank a time capsule was created to honor no longer exits, but the time capsule still will be opened on what Piedmont Trust Bank had thought would be its 100th anniversary.

Martinsville city officials will open the 50-year-old time capsule at 11 a.m. Friday at 1 Ellsworth St., the building that has been known most recently as the old BB&T but was Piedmont Trust Bank before that.

The time capsule was put together and installed by Piedmont Trust Bank in 1972, in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Since then, the city of Martinsville has gained ownership of the building and has plans for its redevelopment.

The time capsule was featured in a Bulletin Stroller column on April 18, 1972.

"Piedmont Trust Bank, which observed its 50th anniversary Saturday with a ceremony at the site of the new addition under construction, also stuffed a 'time capsule' with mementos of Martinsville 1972.

"Bank officials are proposing that it be opened 50 years from now, on the 100th anniversary.

"Here is what the capsule contains: ..."

The list includes some items that would mark the date, some things about bank employees and the bank in particular, and at least one cute little item.

This article will not spoil the fun by spilling the beans -- but, according to the 1972 Stroller report, that time capsule has quite a lot inside it.

"The entire capsule will be embedded and appropriately marked near the employee entrance to the new building," the 1972 Stroller entry reads.

Good memories

The staff at Piedmont Trust Bank was "like a big family," said Janet Burnette, who worked there for 13 years. "I loved working there. ... They did a lot of fun things for the employees, like picnics, Christmas parties" and dressing up in Halloween costumes.

Kathy Davis Diaz started working at Piedmont Trust's Patrick Henry Mall office, where Bobby Morse was the manager, in 1978. After 5 years there, she spent about a dozen years in the Ridgeway office.

It was "a wonderful place to work, and I worked with the greatest people in the world," she said. "Had it stayed Piedmont Trust Bank, I would have remained there my entire banking career" -- 33 years.

Diaz said she guessed one of the items the time capsule has would be a piggy bank with the bank's logo on it.

"I met some really nice people, some of which I’m still in touch with because we became best friends," Burnette said. "They expected you to do your work, but it was a fun and nice place to work. I was so upset when they announced we had been bought out. If it had remained Piedmont Trust Bank I would still probably be there."

Elizabeth Cheshire said her husband, Ed, worked for Piedmont Trust for 47 years. He was the branch manager at four of the branches and opened the branches at Patrick Henry Mall and Collinsville. He retired in 1983.

More local banks

The Henry [as the newspaper was known then] Bulletin editions from 1922, archived at the Martinsville Branch Library, include many advertisements for Piedmont Trust Bank, which at that time was in its infancy.

One reads: "Savings accounts, Certificates of deposit: 4%." The bank is "authorized to act as: Administrator, Guardian, Receiver, Executor, Trustee. We offer subject to prior sale First Mortgage 6 percent Real Estate, Coupon, Gold Bonds at par plus accrued interest.

"Interest Payable Semi-Annually. Denominations: $100, $100, $1,000. Safe Deposit Boxes for Rent."

Another Piedmont Trust Bank advertisement reads "Be in a position to own your own home or make that safe investment when the opportunity is offered. Begin saving NOW for such a time and deposit on 4 per cent compounded interest in our Savings Department."

An article in the March 10, 1922, Henry Bulletin starts with: "The many friends of Irving Groves will be glad to learn of his election as Secretary and Treasurer of the newly organized Piedmont Trust Bank of Martinsville. Mr. Groves until recently was connected with the Martinsville Cotton Mill but resigned with them to accept the position with Piedmont Trust Bank."

The early 1920s were a time of explosive growth for Martinsville and Henry County, and that included the formation of local based banks.

One published notice by First National Bank of Martinsville reads: "Comparative Statement of Resources: December 31, 1921, $138,850.02 … Dec. 31, 1921, $1,597,595.26. Our deposits have increased $556,000.00 in three years."

On Jan. 10, 1921, a new bank was announced: "The State Corporation Commission has recently granted a charter to the Bank of Fieldale and it is the intention of the promoters of this new institution to begin operating at once. The charter allows for a capitalization from $15,000 to $50,000, and those who have taken stock in it are not entirely Fieldale citizens but are generally scattered all over the county."

J. Frank Wilson was the first president of the Bank of Fieldale.

An advertisement for The Bank of Fieldale gave its opening date as April 15, 1922. It reads in part: "The officers wish to extend to each and every citizen of Henry and surrounding counties a cordial invitation to visit the institution, get acquainted with the officers, and look at the beautiful new fixtures, the burglar proof vault and the strong steel safe. ...

"We hope thereby to contribute largely to the growth and prosperity of the community by serving the merchant, manufacturer, farmer, mechanic and the working man in all lines of business in every way consistent with sound and conservative banking."

Another advertisement for Bank of Fieldale read, in part: "Mr. Young Man: Miss Young Woman: When you have money in your pocket don't you find it difficult to resist the temptation to spend it? And then don't you feel like spending a little more, and still more, as long as there is anything left to spend?

"Put your money in a savings account in this bank ..."

Another local bank was Peoples National Bank of Martinsville, which a Jan. 13, 1921, Bulletin article stated had had an annual meeting of its stockholders.

