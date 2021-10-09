 Skip to main content
Today in history - Oct. 10
Today in history - Oct. 10

Old Martinsville

The city of Martinsville was a bustling place in years gone by.

 Holly Kozelsky

Today is Sunday, Oct. 10, the 283rd day of 2021. There are 82 days left in the year.

75 years ago, in the Martinsville Bulletin: Any salt shortage in Martinsville is a purely local condition, a representative of one of the major producers said here yesterday. He was visiting Martinsville to investigate a reported run of buying of salt which has depleted local stores. ... Local jobbers were out of salt for several weeks ... That it was found led to the rumor that salt was short.

Also 1946: [Editor’s note: The article ran the name of the child, but following standards of today, they are removed.] Another case of diphtheria has been reported at the South Martinsville School, but an anti-toxin clinic was held there yesterday and health officials believe that there is little danger of the disease spreading. After --- , a pupil who resides in theJones Creeksection, became ill recently the case was diagnosed as diphtheria on Monday. This girl, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. ------, was said to be improving today.

50 years ago: Martinsville City Council Tuesday night is expected to award contracts to two architectural firms for studies of the city’s deteriorating central business core and adjacent urban areas.

25 years ago: Stoneleigh, the former home of the late Gov. Thomas Stanley, is up for sale for $1.2 million, said Ann Marks, an associate broker with Rives S. Brown Realtor. Although Bill and Barbara Topa said last month they wanted to turn toe 16,000-square-foot home into a country inn and restaurant, they now plan to sell the 56-acre estate, Marks said.

 

