Today in history - Oct. 11

The third case of diphtheria during the present school term was reported among pupils at the South Martinsville school yesterday. —— —— ——, the 6-year-old daughter of ———, who lives near the plant of the W.M. Bassett Co., became ill October 8, but the case was not diagnosed as diphtheria until yesterday. The little girl entered school for the first time in September. It was reported this morning that the child was improving but that she had been seriously ill.