Today in history - Oct. 4

75 years ago, in the Martinsville Bulletin: City Attorney H.N. Joyce told the members of the Exchange club last night that the city was making plans to give citizens in the newly annexed territory more fire protection by improving the department and also preparing to collect garbage throughout the entire city, but he said that five or six years might be required to solve the problems.

50 years ago: During its first two weeks, the Martinsville Market has recorded an average price of $78.46 per hundred pounds. In that two-week period, tobacco farmers have sold 1,975,996 pounds and received $1,550,461.74.

25 years ago: Report cards for Henry County students in kindergarten through eighth grade have been revised to reflect the state’s new Standards of Learning. … School Superintendent J. David Martin said the Standards of Learning are designed to identify what students are expected to accomplish, and encourage teachers to emphasize critical areas of the curriculum.

15 years ago: The Harvest Foundation hopes to announce Monday that it will spend as much as $21 million to build a civic center and soccer complex in the area. Harvest Board Chairman Marshall Stowe would not verify details of the announcement because he said agreements remain to be signed. As envisioned, the $16 million civic center is expected to be constructed on the block bordered by Market, Fayette, West Church and Moss streets. The site is ... across from the Farmer’s Market and where the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s Indian Festival was held in September.

These items come from Martinsville Bulletin editions of Oct. 4 through the years. The full archive is on microfiche at the Martinsville Branch Library.