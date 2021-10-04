Today in history - Oct. 5

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 5, the 278th day of 2021. There are 87 days left in the year.

75 years ago, in the Martinsville Bulletin: A drive to raise $150,000 to erect a modern hospital for colored residents of Martinsville has been launched by the Community Hospital, Inc., a non-profit organization of white and colored citizens of the city and county.

50 years ago: The Martinsville City School Board Monday unanimously agreed to continue its present school integration policy after receiving a protest letter from 24 white families objecting to the busing of elementary school children from Clearview Elementary to Albert Harris Middle School. The board agreed on the matter without a formal vote after Chairman W.K. Putney read the letter to the board.

25 years ago: High-tech radar used on U.S. 220: Complaints about speeding traffic, particularly truck traffic, on U.S. 220 have prompted the Virginia State Police to arm themselves with updated technology and beef up patrols along the highway.