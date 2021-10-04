Today in history - Oct. 5

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 5, the 278th day of 2021. There are 87 days left in the year.
75 years ago, in the Martinsville Bulletin: A drive to raise $150,000 to erect a modern hospital for colored residents of Martinsville has been launched by the Community Hospital, Inc., a non-profit organization of white and colored citizens of the city and county.
50 years ago: The Martinsville City School Board Monday unanimously agreed to continue its present school integration policy after receiving a protest letter from 24 white families objecting to the busing of elementary school children from Clearview Elementary to Albert Harris Middle School. The board agreed on the matter without a formal vote after Chairman W.K. Putney read the letter to the board.
25 years ago: High-tech radar used on U.S. 220: Complaints about speeding traffic, particularly truck traffic, on U.S. 220 have prompted the Virginia State Police to arm themselves with updated technology and beef up patrols along the highway.
15 years ago: The fact that recent school shootings in Pennsylvania and Colorado were perpetrated by adults has challenged local schools to consider measures to provide better security here. “It’s a whole new challenge,” said Martinsville Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Kizner. ... Like the county schools and Carlisle School, the city school system requires visiting adults to check in and get visitors badges. Kizner said Martinsville still has a small-town atmosphere where people generally feel safe, but it must be vigilant about adults in the schools.