Today in history - Oct. 6 (copy)

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 6, the 279 day of 2021. There are 86 days left in the year.

75 years ago, in the Martinsville Bulletin: Reed Creek notes – Mrs. Daisy Stone, who has been critically ill at her home for the past four weeks, remains the same. W.J. Friedell, of Hagerstown, Md., spent several days of last week with his mother, Mrs. Flora Friedell. Freeman Cobbler spent the weekend in Roanoke. Mr. and Mrs. O.C. Thomason announce the birth of a daughter. Mrs. Thomasson is the former Miss Marie Bryant.

50 years ago: Approximately 50 registered voters in Martinsville and Henry County have applied for absentee ballots to vote in the Nov. 2 general election. Miss Gloria Vass, city general registrar, said today she has received 25 application for absentee ballots, and Mrs. Ruth Joyce, general registrar for the county, said 20 to 25 requests have been made for ballots.