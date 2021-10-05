Today in history - Oct. 7

Today is Thursday, Oct. 7, the 280th day of 2021. There are 85 days left in the year.

75 years ago, in the Martinsville Bulletin: ESSO Dealer: Your happy motoring – way out on the highways, far from our station – is what we’re thinking of when we service your car. Esso ServiCenter, Jacky Finney, owner. Church at Cleveland Street. Dial 2320. / Stark and Burbank Miracle Trees that bear Giant Size Fruits 1 to 3 years sooner: Authorized Salesman Joe M. Dove, 901 Jefferson Road, Martinsville. Phone 2371.

50 years ago: The board of directors of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce was asked Thursday to study the possibility of a multipurpose building which could accommodate civic, furniture, textile, arts, convention and sports activities for this area. A.L. Aydlett Jr., executive vice president of the chamber, outlined some ideas he has had concerning such a center for Martinsville and Henry County.

25 years ago: Carl Watkins made sure Friday night that Bassett had momentum headed into this week’s Piedmont District showdown with Martinsville. Watkins rambled for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and had two sacks on defense, as Bassett crushed visiting Dan River33-0.

10 years ago: The Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI) is raising funds to buy the former Imperial Savings & Loan Association Building to house a museum. "The immediate push is for $30,000" in 30 days, said FAHI Board Chairman Curtis Millner Sr. FAHI submitted a bid for the property on Fayette Street, and it was accepted, according to a FAHI news release. FAHI also made a deposit to the Realtor on the two-story, 2,320-square-foot building that includes a basement, the release states.

These accounts come from archived editions of the Bulletin, which can be found at the Martinsville Branch Library.