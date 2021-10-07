Today in history - Oct. 8

Today is Friday, Oct. 8, the 281st day of 2021. There are 84 days left in the year.

75 years ago, in the Martinsville Bulletin: Fletcher Thomasson, treasurer, will be stationed at the Henry Hotel Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. to receive reports from Community Fund workers. All those charged with making those reports are asked to turn them in nightly during the appointed hours. / Funeral services for John W. Gravely, Henry County native and former well known Martinsville tobacconist who died in Lexington Hospital Monday morning following a cerebral hemorrhage, will be held at the McKee Funeral Home here this afternoon at 4 o’clock, in charge of Dr. J.P. McCabe of the First Baptist Church. Internment will follow in Oakwood cemetery.

50 years ago: The State Board of Welfare and Institution, meeting in Natural Bridge Wednesday, approved the concept of a regional jail planned on Lester Road in Henry County. The Henry County Board of Supervisors is planning to build the jail big enough to house prisoners from Patrick County and has offered to rent space in the new facility to Patrick. No formal commitments have been made between the two counties.

25 years ago: The Bassett Branch of the Blue Ridge Regional Library wants to expand, mainly because of its growing genealogy section, according to the library. The library would like to move its regular collections across the street into what used to be Marilyn’s Dress Shop, but it needs to raise $400,000 by Feb. 14 to do that. The building is owned by Marilyn Lewis.

These accounts come from archived editions of the Bulletin, which can be found at the Martinsville Branch Library.